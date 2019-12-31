Hunt gets North Olmsted seniors the help they need

Tiffany Hunt makes sure senior citizens know they are not alone.
As outreach coordinator for the North Olmsted Senior Center, Hunt works with people on a variety of programs designed to help them. In 2019, the center began a support group in partnership with the Far West Center in Westlake called Seniors Strong.
The group began as a four-week series and blossomed into a monthly support group to boost emotional health and combat loneliness in older adults, Hunt said. The group meets at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.
“We found people were benefitting from the group and decided to do it on a regular basis because of that,” Hunt said. “We go over a variety of topics and help each other out.”
Bob Piovarchy, clinical manager for the Far West Center, said Hunt provides excellent support for seniors in the group.
“Tiffany shows very clearly how much she cares for seniors and how she wants to help them,” Piovarchy said. “She helps them keep a strong outlook on how to deal with issues affecting them.”
Besides forming the support group, Hunt helped seniors adjust to changes made to the public benefits system at Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services and navigate the new plan finder tool on Medicare.gov in 2019.
“I try to help them find what will best benefit them,” Hunt said.
Jo Salvo said she and other North Olmsted seniors really appreciate Hunt.
“Tiffany’s great at interpreting what changes in programs and regulations mean to us,” said Salvo, 87.
Helping seniors understand these and other programs is what Hunt, 38, wanted to do after she graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a bachelor's degree in sociology in 2003 and earned a Master of Social Work degree from Cleveland State University in 2005.
Hunt said she assisted more than 250 older adults at the senior center in 2019.
“Some of these clients have more minor needs, while others require more contact and need more assistance,” Hunt said. “I often assist older adults in obtaining benefits, understanding insurance options, applying for financial assistance, finding resources and connecting them to these various services.”
Hunt also often works with family members and friends who are assisting an older adult and don’t know where to begin.
“We can link them up with transportation and Meals on Wheels and help them find adult day services, home care, caregiver support and senior living options,” Hunt said. “Many people are unaware of the services the city offers or the resources available to older adults.”
Hunt said it’s a challenge because many of the assistance programs and resources older adults use are constantly changing. The Senior Center staff educates older adults about these changes by offering regular speakers who provide annual updates on Medicare, long-term-care planning, RTA transportation, advance directives and other programs.
Hunt said long-standing programs still aid seniors and others in the community.
“Our annual Health Care Fair, held on the last Wednesday in August, and International Food Cook Off, held on the first Wednesday in November, have continued to be well-attended fundraisers for the center,” she said. “For the past few years these events have been full and helped raise over $3,000 for senior center programming and activities.”
Jackie Chavez-Anderson, administrator for the Senior Center, said in a statement that North Olmsted is very lucky to have Hunt.
“Tiffany is a wealth of information and seniors are always very grateful of her hard work and dedication to providing fundamental outreach services,” Chavez-Anderson said. “She has always taken the time to sit with seniors and support them with navigating prescription drug programs, and Medicare provider plans. She has also established important partnerships with community groups such as Kiwanis, Key Club, assisted living/nursing homes and hospitals. She is an instrumental asset to our community and her kindness and devotion to helping seniors is never-ending.”
