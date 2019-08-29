On a recent hot but perfect summer day, 16 volunteers gathered on a gravel trail near the Bay Village Community House that leads down a rocky hill to the banks of Cahoon Creek. People of all ages were smiling and talking, but they were there to keep the city’s beloved creek as picturesque as possible and help the Lake Erie ecosystem.
All are members of the Green Team, a nonprofit, volunteer group focused on raising awareness of environmental issues in Bay Village. The group aims to make the city a model sustainable community by decreasing its environmental footprint.
On that Wednesday afternoon, that goal meant picking up trash..
There was quite a bit of it. One hour of labor later, 214 pounds of plastic bottles, cans, plastic piping and railway ties had been picked up and placed in 16 plastic bags and three buckets.
“This creek directly deposits into Huntington Beach and all of that goes right into Lake Erie,” said Amy Coursen, a Green Team board member. “It breaks down into microplastics, which end up in the fish and in the food supply. We try to stop it before it’s out in the lake because once it’s out there, it’s floating around and breaking down in the sunlight.”
The Green Team was founded in 2007 by former Mayor Debbie Sutherland, who wanted to introduce a more sustainable lifestyle for the community. An overwhelming response to her email blast led her to form the team, said team president Pat McGannon.
“There’s always a need for teams like this in their community,” Coursen said. “The average homeowner doesn’t necessarily know all the things that need to be done to protect the environment, so somebody needs to inform them.”
In July, during a similar cleanup of Cahoon Creek, the team picked up 70 pounds of empty water bottles, beer cans and even railroad nails that were used to secure a railroad that ran through Bay Village in the early 1900s. More than 80% of the trash recovered comes from the streets surrounding the creek, McGannon said.
“It’s a beautiful creek,” said volunteer Tom Tennant, a content marketer for Hyland Software. “Our kids play down here so it’s a natural resource for them. (The Green Team is) everything from keeping your environment and community clean to appreciating nature and what we have here.”
The group has also worked with City Council to make a broader change. In 2010, it campaigned for automated trash pickup, which has increased the city’s recycling efforts by 30%. The team also proposed an ordinance that allowed the city to define the proper use of solar panels.
The group has partnered with the Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) to write a grant proposal for $2,500 to purchase a water quality monitoring kit from the state. This kit would allow the Green Team to monitor nutrient and oxygen levels in the water. They are expected to learn about its status in next few weeks.
“They’re phenomenal,” said Jaimie Johnson, coordinator for the Bay Village watershed at the CSWCD. “They’re the only Green Team in my watershed. I’m only one person. It’s kind of impossible to do it on my own, so to have the help from the Green Team — it wouldn’t be possible without them.”
The Green Team’s next quarterly meeting is Oct. 1. The team is co-sponsoring a forum Thursday called “Plastic Pollution: Is it the Next Burning River?” Also sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, Rocky River Public Library, Surfrider Foundation and the Sierra Club Ohio Chapter, the forum will start at 7 p.m. at the library, 1600 Hampton Road. The focus will be our current state of plastics consumption and how to stem it.
“One of the biggest parts of our mission is education,” said McGannon. “We can do these (waterway cleanup) events and they’re certainly helpful, but ultimately it’s going to be the education of residents that will help stem the tide of pollution in our communities.”
At the end of the clean up, with the trash rounded up and packed away, those volunteers that stuck around made a new plan: a journey to Ironwood Cafe in Westlake. Just minutes from the creek, they celebrate over beers and food a job well done and to look forward to what comes next in making their city cleaner and sustainable.
