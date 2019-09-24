North Olmsted school leaders are excited because for the first time in a decade they have their largest kindergarten class.
While overall student enrollment across the district is down by 75 students this school year compared to last, the kindergarten grew by 24 students to 303.
“This is an encouraging sign and we hope it is an indicator of a general trend for the future,” Superintendent Mike Zalar said.
Other districts across the West Side showed minor gains, while others grew substantially, including Avon, which added 416 students and North Ridgeville, which added 311 students. Besides Westlake, only the North Olmsted school district showed a drop in enrollment.
Here’s a breakdown of student enrollment for the West Side school districts:
Avon: : 4,737 students, up 416
Avon Lake: 3,781 students, up 13
Bay Village: 2,414 students, up 12
Fairview: 1,709 students, up 46.
Lakewood: 4,736 students, up 202
North Ridgeville: 4,640 students, up 311
Rocky River: 2,707 students, up seven
Sheffield Lake-Sheffield Village: 1,781 up
Westlake: 3,411 in 2019, down 63 students.
North Olmsted, like several other neighboring districts, is a fully developed district. There is no open land available to develop for new housing. Also, families are smaller today and have fewer school-age students, Zalar said. So a stagnant to dropping enrollment number is expected.
“We had our last large senior class graduate this past year,” Zalar said. “Class sizes across the district will be lower for the foreseeable future.”
However, younger families are coming to the district, Zalar said.
“There seems to be a trend where people who have raised their children here are looking to downsize their family homes and move into a situation better suited for retirement,” Zalar said. “That has created the opportunity for new families with young children to move into these homes. The quality of the schools is always a huge factor for people to consider when deciding where to live. We view this as a positive trend for the future."
