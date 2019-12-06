The city’s Planning Commission approved designs for a proposed luxury housing development on Wolf Road, across from City Hall.
Construction on the 2-acre plot is expected to begin next spring, said developer Dru Siley.
Designed by Liberty Development, the development will feature 11 units. Four townhomes will face Wolf Road and seven duplex units will overlook Cahoon Creek. Each building will be three stories high with a rooftop deck and three bedrooms.
Elevators will also be available for the units along Wolf Road upon request. The duplexes will feature backyard patios overlooking the creek. The estimated cost for each unit could be up to $500,000.
The outside of each building will be lined with brick at its base and will feature metal roofing and vinyl siding. Siley said he wanted the development to match the city’s aesthetic and took inspiration from the new library, which is also expected to begin construction next spring.
“We watched with close attention to the evolution of the library project,” he said during an Architectural Board of Review meeting Nov. 13. “This seems like a real unique opportunity on both sides of Wolf Road in close proximity to really start to develop an architectural vocabulary that has similar touches but really starts to define this extension of Bay’s downtown.”
The developer believes the location will be its primary selling point.
“Location is everything,” Siley said. “You’re right in the middle of the community. Residents will have access to grocery stores, churches and parks.”
Council first approved the project in 2018 to be built on the site of the former Shell gas station and Key Bank drive-through. It is the first major development project proposed for the city in 15 years.
Work was halted due to a long cleanup process to bring the property from commercial to residential standards. The developer had to test and remove contaminated soil created by underground gasoline tanks.
“As we began to dig, we found the level of contamination was what we expected. It was just the spread of the contamination was greater than we expected,” Siley said.
Despite this, city officials are looking forward to having the luxury townhomes in the city.
“I think the demand for these developments have finally caught up in Bay Village,” said Jeffery Foster, a member of the commission. “Using examples of developments in Rocky River and Lakewood, when people see those they can see themselves in them and they ask why can’t they have them in Bay Village?”
Siley and his company follow a long list of developers that were interested in developing luxury housing in the city. Among those developers, most notably, is Andrew Brickman of Brickhaus Partners, who is overseeing the proposed development 700 Lake on Lake Road in Rocky River.
