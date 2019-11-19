Brookpark and Clague roads, two of North Olmsted’s most heavily traveled routes, will be resurfaced starting in about two years.
The city is working with the state on a $1.85 million project to resurface about 2.1 miles of Brookpark from Lorain Road to the city’s eastern border with Fairview Park in 2021.
Then three years later, the city and Cuyahoga County will undertake a project to resurface about a mile of Clague north of Lorain Road between Delmere Drive and Marion Road. The project is estimated at $475,000, but city officials hope to expand it to possibly widen the road and include turn lanes, Mayor Kevin Kennedy said.
“It’s great to get a doubleheader on projects like this,” Kennedy said. “We’ve been wanting to get more work done on both of those roads for several years.”
North Olmsted will work with adjacent communities to plan for and try to minimize traffic disruptions, Kennedy said.
Engineering for the Brookpark work will be done next year. The city is responsible for engineering costs and 20%, or $370,000, of the estimated $1.85 million cost.
“Resurfacing Brookpark from the eastern city limits to Lorain will be beneficial for not only residents who travel the two miles of that road every day, but also for visitors coming to shop in the city,” council President Nicole Dailey Jones said in an email. ”We are thankful the Ohio Department of Transportation has seen the need and will be working with us on the project.”
Kennedy said the city will continue to talk with officials from Cuyahoga County and the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, the region’s planning agency. regarding the scope of the Clague project.
“We are moving ahead, preparing to conduct the necessary studies to determine what additional improvements to this road segment are warranted,” he said.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.