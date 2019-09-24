Mastick, West 220th bridges added to 2021 repair list

Motorists traveling through Fairview Park will see traffic changes on two major bridges in 2021.
Ohio Department of Transportation officials have added the Mastick Road and West 220th Street bridges that cross Interstate 480 to the agency’s 2021 repair list.
Work would take most of the year. It would start in the spring and be completed sometime in the fall, ODOT District 12 spokesman Brent Kovacs said.
Getting the two bridges repaired has been a priority for Fairview Park Mayor Eileen Patton.
“I’ve sent letters to ODOT about the poor condition of the bridges and talked to them when they’ve met with mayors from the Westshore,” Patton said. “The bridge areas are in critical need of work and there are a lot of people who use them on a regular basis.”
Fairview Park has done patching and other routine maintenance work on both bridges, but more repairs are needed to keep them in good condition, she said.
“They’ve reached the stage where the work needs to be more than just patching,” Patton said.
The bridges have not had any major repairs since they were built in 1980, Kovacs said. The need for repairs has come with age, he said.
State workers have done preliminary inspections of the bridge area and will do more before the work starts, Kovacs said. Engineering and design work are underway, he said.
There are no cost estimates available yet, he said.
Repair work on both bridges will be similar, Kovacs said. It will include replacing the fence designed to help keep the bridge safe from vandals, patching the concrete deck and curb, repairing the road approach area and expansion joints on the bridge plus patching and sealing the bridge parapet.
The city and state will work together to establish traffic patterns and timetables for the work, Kovacs said.
Contracts for the repairs will be put out after the design work and preliminary preparations are finished, he said.
