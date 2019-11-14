Plans for a new mosque and community center on Columbia Road are moving forward.
The West Cleveland Muslim Association submitted plans on Sept. 9 to the city’s building department to renovate the former Bally Total Fitness building, a project planners estimate will cost $500,000.
Once approved, work on the two-story building will be broken into two phases, association President Fares Raslan said.
The first phase will focus on creating a multipurpose room that will serve as a community room as well as a prayer hall. Construction will also include adding a new kitchen, bathrooms and a washroom worshipers can use before prayer.
The second phase will include renovating the second floor of the building and adding a library and a divided prayer hall for worshipers. The organization plans to keep the second-floor track.
The mosque was designed by architect Michael Meyer and work is expected to be finished by the last week of April, which is the beginning of Ramadan, Raslan said.
Construction crews started renovations this past April on the building, which was erected in 1984. Workers have removed walls, filled two empty pools and leveled the property, said chief building official Donald P. Grayem.
The group sought a new place of worship due to lack of space at its current location in a retail plaza on Center Ridge Road in Westlake.
Originally, the association chose a site on the south side of Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville and City Council approved the $4 million project. However, steel and aluminum tariffs drove up prices for materials, making bids come in over budget, association Vice President Khalid Akbar said.
The organization purchased the property in Westlake for $1.3 million in 2018. The site’s proximity to Interstate 90 will give the Westshore’s 300 members of the Muslim community easy access to the mosque.
The mosque will begin a new chapter for the organization and bring the Muslim communities in Avon, Avon Lake, Westlake, North Olmsted and North Ridgeville together, Raslan said.
“It’s not just a place of worship,” he said. “This is a community center for these cities.”
