After 38 years, residents in the Sunset neighborhood of Bay Village will see their roads repaired.
City Council approved a $363,000 contract with Tri-Mor Corp. of Twinsburg, which is expected to start utility work Jan. 27 on sections of Rockledge, Lakeview, Sunset and Kenmore drives and Forestview Road, Director of Public Service and Properties Jon Liskovec said.
“This has been a part of council’s agenda for an extremely long time,” said Councilwoman Nancy Stainbrook, a member of the Public Service Committee. “Road conditions in the neighborhood are very bad and it was time we did something about it.”
Construction crews will replace parts of the neighborhood’s outdated roads and storm sewers in most need of repair. The four-month project will include rerouting sanitary sewers, enlarging storm drains and replacing water mains, Liskovec said.
The city will meet with the construction company before work begins to assess the impact on the neighborhood.
“Ideally, this project will have minimal service interruptions for the community,” Liskovec said, noting that traffic will be impacted significantly.
“We will work to be as thoughtful as possible for those that will be affected the most by the construction,” he said.
Bids for the second phase of the two-phase project will begin in late January or February according to Stainbrook.
The city first discussed work in the Sunset neighborhood in 1982. However, the neighborhood is one of two — the other is the Longbeach neighborhood — that require a resident assessment under the city’s charter, Stainbrook said.
In 2017, the city considered two options: the first was a $3.25 million project to repair and repave the entire neighborhood, which would have required a resident assessment. The second was to repair parts of the area that would cost the city $569,000 and not require a resident assessment.
Instead of dealing with a costly and time-consuming project, officials opted to repair sections of the neighborhood in most need, Stainbrook said.
“The neighborhood deserves streets that are functional and there’s always plenty of storm sewer projects that need to be done in the city,” Stainbrook said. “This is one of the areas in the most need.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.