Mayor Patrick Cooney is hiring people with experience as he fills the department head positions in his administration.
Rocky River Service Director Mary Kay Costello was Cooney’s selection as the new Service and Development director.
The service director position had been vacant since November, when Shawn Leininger resigned to become executive director of the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission.
Cooney also appointed Tim Riley as the city law director, replacing Joseph Gibbons. Riley has been law director or prosecutor in Garfield Heights for 26 years. He worked with Cooney, who was Garfield Heights prosecutor before being elected Fairview Park Mayor in November. Cooney is retaining Finance Director Greg Cingle.
“They’re an experienced group of people who all know those types of positions well,” Cooney said. “They know the Cleveland and Fairview areas and will enable us to take care of the city. We’ll be able to get off to a good start because of their knowledge about the different jobs.”
Cooney said he initially became interested in Costello as a candidate when he was talking to people about Fairview Park after the election.
“I was very impressed with her and her overall knowledge of service and development issues,” Cooney said. “She also lives in Fairview Park and knows the area, so I asked if she would be interested and she was.”
Costello called it an excellent opportunity, but said it was difficult to leave after working in Rocky River city government for 30 years.
“It’s great to get the chance to work in my hometown,” Costello said. “Mayor Cooney is very knowledgeable and wants to do a lot of good things.”
She said that she will always appreciate the good work she got done with with Mayor Pam Bobst, city council and others.
“I like the fact that it’s a neighboring city and we’ll be able to work together on matters involving both cities,” Costello said.
Cingle comes with good recommendations from Mayor Eileen Patton’s administration and other people in Fairview Park, Cooney said.
“He has a high level of knowledge and it will help having him around to explain different things as we work on the budget early in the year and other financial issues throughout the year,” Cooney said.
Cingle said he’s pleased the new administration wants to retain him and that he enjoys working in Fairview Park.
Cooney and city council members were sworn in Sunday during a ceremony at the Gemini Center. Council was scheduled to act on the appointments at its meeting Monday night.
