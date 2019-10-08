City leaders want to upgrade the five baseball fields at North Olmsted Community Park.
North Olmsted is seeking design proposals to upgrade the fields with an eye on hiring a firm by mid-November, said North Olmsted Planning and Development Director Kim Lieber.
She said the city hopes to start work by next fall.
Cost estimates will be put together after city officials see the bids, which are due by Oct. 18, Lieber said.
Administration officials plan to give a tour of the park facilities to designers interested in working on the project.
Since voters twice defeated recreation tax levies in the last 18 months, the city is looking at other ways to make upgrades, such as the ball field improvements. Both levies would have raised more than $43 million and included work at North Olmsted Community Park, the North Olmsted Recreation Center and Barton-Bradley fields.
Kevin Kearney, chairman of City Council’s Recreation and Facilities Committee, said working on the ball fields is a good step.
“You’ve got to work on taking care of some low-hanging fruit when you’re looking at different projects throughout the city,” Kearney said. “We know the ball fields and the areas around them could use some additional work. Doing the ball fields is something we should get done because a lot of people go through the park and use it.”
Kearney said council and the administration will be looking at facilities throughout the city, not just in North Olmsted Community Park.
“We’re not just focusing on one area,” he said.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
