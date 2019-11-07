NORTH OLMSTED
What: The City, North Olmsted High School and the VFW Post 7647 are uniting to celebrate Veterans Day Salute with a Veterans breakfast and recognition ceremony
Where: North Olmsted High School Performing Arts Center, 27301 Butternut Ridge Road, When: 8:45-10:40 a.m., Monday.
What: Forest Primary School students, staff and families honor veterans
Where: Forest Primary School, 28963 Tudor Drive
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Monday
What: Maple Intermediate School, students, staff and families honor veterans
Where: Maple Intermediate School, 4101 Maple Ridge Road, Nov. 8, students, staff and community honor veterans.
When: 2-3 p.m., Friday
What: Veterans recognition ceremony
Where: Spruce Primary School, 28590 Windsor Drive
When: 9:15-11 a.m, Nov. 8, veterans recognition ceremony.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.