NORTH OLMSTED

What: The City, North Olmsted High School and the VFW Post 7647 are uniting to celebrate Veterans Day Salute with a Veterans breakfast and recognition ceremony

Where: North Olmsted High School Performing Arts Center, 27301 Butternut Ridge Road, When: 8:45-10:40 a.m., Monday.

What: Forest Primary School students, staff and families honor veterans

Where: Forest Primary School, 28963 Tudor Drive

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Monday

What: Maple Intermediate School, students, staff and families honor veterans

Where: Maple Intermediate School, 4101 Maple Ridge Road, Nov. 8, students, staff and community honor veterans.

When: 2-3 p.m., Friday

What: Veterans recognition ceremony

Where: Spruce Primary School, 28590 Windsor Drive

When: 9:15-11 a.m, Nov. 8, veterans recognition ceremony.

.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.