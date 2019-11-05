Someone tampered with two vehicles while they were parked on Case Road, and police suspect the two incidents are related.
At 8 a.m. Oct. 21, a woman in the 6800 block of Case reported that someone damaged the windshield and the driver’s-side window on her Chevrolet Malibu parked at her home.
Later that day, a man in the 6100 block of Case Road told police that during the previous night someone apparently tried to take the ATV parked in his driveway because it had been moved from one side of the driveway to the other. The ignition wires had also been tampered with, police said.
“It looks like someone could have been trying to get it out of there and steal it,” said Sgt. Adam Freas of the North Ridgeville Police Department. “Some criminals will try different homes in the same area to see if they can get something quickly and get out of there, Freas said.
Officers are also checking to see if the incidents might be related to break-ins in nearby cities, Freas said. He said the incidents could be related to incidents in Avon and Avon Lake and possibly other cities.
