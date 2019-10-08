A 21-year-old clerk at the Speedway on Lorain Road was cited for selling beer to a minor during an underage drinking sting operation Sept. 26 involving the North Ridgeville police and other law enforcement agencies.
Kristen Justice of North Ridgeville is scheduled to appear in North Ridgeville Mayor’s court today on the charge, which could result in a fine, police said. Police issued the citation after an 18-year-old working with law enforcement officials went into the business and bought beer from Justice, police said.
Besides the Speedway, the teenager tried to buy beer at 16 other businesses in North Ridgeville, but was unsuccessful, police said
Speedway officials did not return a phone call seeking comment.
It is the second sting operation the North Ridgeville Police Department and other agencies have conducted since Aug. 7.
“We try to do another operation close to the first one to see how the businesses do,” said Sgt. Adam Freas of the North Ridgeville Police Department. “The good news is we went from two violations to one.”
Clerks at Giant Eagle and Snappy Gas, 8995 Avon-Belden Road, were fined after selling beer to minors in the August sting. However, clerks at both businesses declined to sell beer to the minor this time, Freas said. Those two and the other 14 businesses will get congratulatory letters from the Ohio Investigative Unit for doing proper identification checks and not selling beer, Freas said. Those businesses were: Aldi’s, AM/PM BP, Butternut Corners, BP 2700 Mills Creek, Convenient Food Mart, CVS drug store, Friendship BP 38800 Center Ridge Road, Get Go gas station, Marathon gas station, Sheetz, Snappy Gas 33600 Center Ridge Road, Speedwayt 35066 Center Ridge Road, Walgreen’s and Zip Thru Beverage.
Other agencies involved were the STOP Underage Drinking Taskforce, the Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services Board of Lorain County and the Ohio Investigative Unit. The agencies are likely to conduct similar checks in coming months.
