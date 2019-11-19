Lester the dog, who had bitten other dogs in his Westlake neighborhood, is headed to a pet sanctuary in Lorain County as part of an agreement reached in Rocky River Municipal Court.
The pitbull mix’s owners, Edward and Amy Salim of Westlake, were fined $250 and placed on one year of probation as part of the agreement with Magistrate Marisa A. Marniella on Nov. 12.
The Salims entered into a plea agreement for having a dog at large and not keeping Lester under reasonable control. They are required to notify the local animal warden of Lester’s location and comply with the state’s dangerous-dog laws.
The Salims were in court because Lester had bitten Chelsea, a golden retriever, while she was walking with one of her owners near her home in the Riviera Lane neighborhood Sept. 11 and because of other biting incidents dating to the spring, police said.
Todd Rambasek, one of Chelsea’s owners, said he is satisfied with the decision.
“I’m happy that he is out of the neighborhood,” Rambasek said. “I’m happy that the dog wasn’t put down and I’m happy that the dog’s owners can go visit their dog if they choose.”
Rambasek said he knows most people care about their pets and that people in the neighborhood are happy with the outcome.
“Now people will have the chance to heal from all of this,” Rambasek said.
Chelsea is recovering from her wounds as well, he said.
Edward Salim said Thursday he understands the rationale behind the decision.
“People want their homes and families safe, including their pets,” he said.
Salim said he doesn’t think he’ll visit Lester in Lorain County.
“He’ll have a new home and family around him there,” Salim said. “It should be good for all the people involved.”
Salim said he was going to find a new home for Lester even before the court decision because of the tension the biting problems had caused.
Westlake Law Director Michael Maloney said the decision allows people to move on.
“I am glad we were able to reach some closure,” Maloney said in a statement. “It was a dangerous situation. The case created tension in the neighborhood, which no one wants or needs, but the matter had to be addressed. The city was not going to wait for something even worse to happen. There are young children on the defendant’s street. I do not have to explain what can happen with an aggressive dog this size running on the loose.”
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
