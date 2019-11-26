Oxcart Pantry here to help those in need

A dedicated group of staff and volunteers help bring the magic of the holiday season home to people who use the North Olmsted Oxcart Pantry.
Located in the Butternut Ridge Historic District, the pantry provides non-perishable food and household goods throughout the year to people who need assistance. The pantry in the one-story ranch building normally provides those supplies to between 150 and 210 people a month. That number goes up during the holiday season, said Chris Allegra, the administrator for Youth and Family Services in North Olmsted.
“People want to do something nice for their families and friends, that’s part of the holiday season,” Allegra said. “We’re glad that we can help people out who need some assistance and that we’ve got the different ways to do it.”
Normally open by appointment on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the pantry stays open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting in mid November. It also will stay open on key distribution dates, including today, Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.
Staff and 40 volunteers in the 1,200-square-foot building regularly load and distribute goods and help patrons. They get food from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and donations from churches, organizations and individuals.
“I’m always amazed by what we can get into the building,” Allegra said. “Just when I think we can’t pack any more into here, we squeeze a little bit more in here and we find other ways and places to store it as well.”
One of those places is the Springvale Country Club and Ballroom, another city building, which is nearby on Butternut Ridge Road.
“They’ve got bigger freezers and more storage room with the ballroom and golf course clubhouse facilities in there,” Allegra said. “They’re always willing to help out where they can.”
The volunteers play a big role in keeping the pantry running smoothly, Allegra said.
Volunteer Diane Butler said having the pantry in North Olmsted is a benefit. The retired pediatrician said it’s in her nature to help others.
“It’s part of being a strong community,” Butler said. “Having the willingness and ability to help others out. It gives people like me a good place to help others out, as well as provide that needed assistance.”
Georgia Wilder, outreach and case manager for North Olmsted, said the pantry is there to help people in a professional, caring way.
“People coming in here need assistance and we do it in a way designed to help them without causing them any other problems,” she said.
A typical distribution includes what the staff refers to as a four-day pack, Allegra said.
It consists of dry, non-perishable goods such as cereal, soup, pasta, rice, fruit and vegetables. The amount is based on household size and available stock.
It’s supplemented with a dry pack containing a toiletry bag that usually includes goods such as toilet paper, soap, deodorant and shampoo. Most days, Allegra said, the staff is able to add a produce bag and a bag of frozen/refrigerated items such as meat, eggs, dairy and fruit.
A typical family of four would get three bags of dry goods, a produce bag, one to two frozen meats and eggs or dairy items, a toiletry bag plus bread and pastry.
“Our pantry is considered an emergency food pantry and intended to supplement other sources of food available to families such as they may get from their own resources, community meals and/or SNAP,” Allegra said.
Items sought by the pantry include:
Boxed or canned full meals such as pasta, stews, kits
Peanut butter and jelly
Soup (canned, dry or broth)
Canned fruit (no or low sugar preferred)
Cereal and/or oatmeal
Canned meats or fish
Spaghetti sauce and pasta
Tissues, toilet paper and paper towels
Toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap and shampoo
Laundry detergent
People also can donate by check, made payable to City of North Olmsted Oxcart Pantry, mailed to the Oxcart Pantry at 26272 Butternut Ridge Road, North Olmsted, Ohio 44070.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.