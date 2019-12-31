AVON
Speeding leads to arrest
A 34-year-old Elyria man was arrested Dec. 19 for drunk driving, driving on a suspended license, weaving and speeding after police stopped the car he was driving on Interstate 90 at 11:59 p.m. for crossing lanes.
Clothing theft arrest
A 19-year-old Elyria woman was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 23 for trying to take $223 in clothing from Kohl’s.
Dispute leads to arrest
A 26-year-old Avon woman was arrested for domestic violence after police investigated a call at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 23 about a dispute at a Detroit Road home. No injuries were reported.
Attempted theft at Meijer
A 21-year-old Lorain woman was arrested Dec. 24 for theft after police said she tried to take $127 in assorted items from Meijer at 3 p.m.
AVON LAKE
Charging dog leads to citation
A 52-old Fairfield Road man was cited Dec. 12 after his dog got loose at 8:46 a.m. and charged at his 73-year-old neighbor, police said.. No injuries were reported.
Couple cited for screaming
A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were cited Dec. 15 for disorderly conduct after police investigated what a neighbor described as a screaming match at their Brookfield Road home at 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Argument leads to arrest
An 18-year-old Somerset Lane woman was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Dec. 16 for assault after police investigated a report of a woman threatening a man with a knife on Somerset Lane. No injuries were reported.
Hit-skip leads to arrest
A 54-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested for drunk driving Dec. 17 after police investigated a 7 p.m. hit-skip accident on Parsons Drive. A witness said a car drove off after hitting a parked car. Police said they found the driver in his car in his driveway a few houses away on Parsons. He failed sobriety tests and was arrested.
Car stolen
A parked car was reported stolen in the 500 block of Moore Road sometime overnight Dec. 18.
Driver cited for passing bus
A 63-year-old Avon Lake man was cited Dec. 17 for passing a school bus stopped on Jaycox Road unloading students at 2:04 p.m.
BAY VILLAGE
Two arrested after stop
Two men were arrested Dec. 15 after police stopped a car on Columbia Road at 3:38 p.m. for an equipment violation. The 23-year-old driver from North Olmsted was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The 24-year-old passenger from Cleveland was arrested for similar offenses after he ran to a nearby home but was stopped after a brief chase.
Possible break-in attempts
Police are investigating after residents at two different homes in the 27000 block of Lincoln Road reported broken windows during the day Dec. 16. The front glass storm door was broken at one home and a rear car window was broken out at the other home.
Illegal parking prompts arrest
A 28-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 17 for alcohol-related offenses after he failed field sobriety tests. The man was behind the steering wheel of a car parked illegally on Douglass Road, police said.
Not good company
A 37-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at an Upland Road home at 2:42 a.m. Dec. 18 after police found he was wanted by Avon police. Police said the man had driven a car with a broken window and a stripped steering column that they found parked near the home. Police are investigating how the car was damaged. The 34-year-old woman he was visiting was arrested for trying to impede a police investigation.
Distraction burglary
Police are looking for two suspects in an apparent distraction burglary at 4:50 p.m. Dec. 19 on Edinborough Road. The homeowner said she was scammed when she let a Hispanic-looking man into her home who was inquiring about her water pressure. While talking, she said another man came into the home and took several items, which she discovered missing later. The two were seen leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV, police said.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Clothing caper
A 22-year-old South Amherst man was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Dec. 18 for theft after Kohl’s security said he tried to take $300 in clothing.
Trio arrested for theft
Two women and a 17-year-old Cleveland girl were arrested Dec. 18 for theft after Kohl’s security said they tried to leave with $1,500 in clothing at 5:26 p.m. The women, a 23-year-old from Maple Heights and a19-year-old from Shakers Heights, face charges in Rocky River Municipal Court. The girl faces her charge in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.
Would-be vacuum thief swept up
A 39-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Dec. 20 for theft after Kohl’s security said he tried to steal a vacuum cleaner at 11 a.m. He ran, dropped the vacuum in the parking lot, but was arrested a few minutes later in Linden Park in Rocky River.
LAKEWOOD
Out of control
A 41-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 21 when police checked a report of a man out of control in the 13700 block of Madison Avenue.
Theft from car
A Warren Road resident said Dec. 23 that small items were taken from his car while parked by his home the previous night.
Drug arrest
A 34-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested for possession of drugs and related paraphernalia after police investigated a report of a possible theft on Clifton Boulevard at 4:11 a.m. Dec. 22.
Trespassing arrest
A 39-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 25 for trespassing in an Edgewater Drive home.
NORTH OLMSTED
Open trunk leads to arrest
A 28-year-old Fairview Park woman was arrested Dec. 22 for drunk driving after police investigated a car parked on Maple Ridge Road with its trunk open at 5:45 a.m. The woman was arrested after failing sobriety tests.
Kiosk clerk hassled
A 31-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Dec. 23 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police said he kept bothering a kiosk worker at Great Northern Mall between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
Unwelcome relative
A 37-year-old Cleveland man who thought he was visiting his brother was arrested Dec. 23 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated when he went into a Brendan Lane home and wouldn’t leave when asked to by his niece.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Stay in your lane
A 43-year-old Elyria woman was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Dec. 17 for drunk driving after police stopped the car she was driving on Chestnut Ridge Road for not staying in lanes.
Teen cited for passing bus
A 17-year-old North Ridgeville teenager was cited for passing a school bus while stopped on Avon Belden Road at 3 p.m. Dec. 18.
Attempted theft
A High Perch Drive man said someone broke into his car while it was parked at his home the night of Dec. 20. Nothing was reported missing.
No lights leads to arrest
A 28-year-old Medina man was arrested for drunk driving at 8:49 p.m. Dec. 20 after police stopped the car he was driving on Avon Belden Road for not having working tail lights.
‘
ROCKY RIVER
Accident leads to arrest
A 34-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested for drunk driving Dec. 18 after police said he crossed a median and then hit a tow truck while both vehicles were driving on Hilliard Boulevard. The car driver was arrested for drunk driving after failing field sobriety tests. No injuries were reported.
Argument leads to banning
A man and a woman were banned from returning to the UPS store on Detroit Road after a store worker called police about an argument they were having in the store at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 18. The man said the woman hit his car with her car door when she parked too close. No injuries were reported.
Distraction burglary
A Beach Cliff Boulevard woman said several items were taken from her home at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 when a man came to her door, claimed to know her, hugged her, entered the home and walked into the kitchen before leaving. The woman found some items missing after he left, leading her to believe someone else came into the home and took them, police said. Police are investigating for possible links to other incidents.
Burglary at business
Change and Juul pods were taken when someone pried open a back door at Pier Beverage and Deli on Lake Road early Dec. 20. Police were called after an alarm went off at 1:55 a.m.
SHEFFIELD LAKE
Truck apparently abandoned
Police are investigating how a pickup truck ended up parked on Detroit Road near East River Road. Police found it abandoned at 10:11 a.m. Dec. 20. When police contacted the registered owner, he said he didn’t know how it got there. The doors were locked.
Weaving leads to arrest
A 29-year-old Elyria woman was arrested Dec. 21 for drunk driving and weaving after police stopped the car she was driving at 2:25 a.m. on Interstate 90 because of the weaving. She was arrested after failing sobriety tests.
WESTLAKE
Holiday wipeout
A 33-year-old North Olmsted woman was cited Dec. 14 for failure to control and driving on an expired license after a police investigated a Columbia Road accident where her car went off the road at 6 a.m., hit a mailbox, fire hydrant and decorations before rolling over. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center.
Passenger picked up on warrant
A 27-year-old Vermilion man was arrested Dec. 16 for drug-related offenses after police stopped a car on Interstate 90 near the Crocker Road exit at 10:30 a.m. because the registered owner had a warrant for her arrest from Cleveland police for drug offenses. The Vermilion man was a passenger, appeared nervous and initially gave a false name, police said. Police said they found drug paraphernalia in the car, along with two children who were not harmed, police said. The passenger was arrested on the drug charges, while the driver was told to take care of her warrant at a later date and released with the children.
Parking problem
A 58-year-old Westlake man was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 for assault after police investigated a fight between two men over parking in a Crocker Park garage. An argument escalated into a fight when the man spat and hit the other with his fist, police said. No major injuries were reported.
Catalytic converter cut off
Workers at G&G Ink on Canterbury Road found Dec. 18 someone cut a catalytic converter off a work van the night before.
