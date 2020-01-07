AVON
Catalytic converter cut off
A catalytic converter was cut off a van parked outside Columbia Sportswear on Lear Industrial Parkway. The incident was reported Dec. 27.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 70-year-old Avon man was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Colorado Avenue for a traffic violation.
Theft arrest at Target
A 27-year-old Lorain man was arrested Dec. 31 for theft after Target workers said he took a hoverboard and kitchen tools that afternoon before being stopped.
Fight at Mulligan’s Pub
The city prosecutor is reviewing a report of a fight between a 21-year-old Sheffield Village woman and a 27-year-old Avon Lake woman at Mulligan’s Pub and Grille at 1 a.m. Dec. 28. No serious injuries were reported.
AVON LAKE
Can’t drive on suspension
A 28-year-old Lorain man was arrested Dec. 26 for driving on a suspended license after police stopped the car he was driving on Electric Boulevard at 8:57 a.m. for a traffic violation.
Domestic violence arrest
A 35-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested Dec. 26 for domestic violence after police investigated a report from his girlfriend that he assaulted her. No major injuries were reported.
Not old enough
Two 19-year-old Avon Lake men were arrested Dec. 27 for possession of alcohol. An officer checked their IDs to see if they were old enough to drink when he saw them on Lear Road at 2:13 a.m. with alcohol.
Purse stolen from unlocked car
An Oakwood Drive woman said her purse was stolen from her unlocked car parked at her home overnight Dec. 27.
Bicyclist in the dark
A 22-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Dec. 29 for obstruction after a patrol officer noted a man in all-dark clothing riding a bicycle on Walker Road with no lights on it. The man tried to flee, but the officer stopped him.
Juvenile arrested
A 17-year-old Avon Lake girl was arrested Dec. 31 for domestic violence after police investigated a 3:31 a.m. report that she assaulted her mother. No major injuries were reported.
BAY VILLAGE
Holiday package pickup
Officers who were called at 9:07 a.m. Christmas Day about a suspicious man taking a package off a Breezewood Drive porch found that the homeowner had left a nut roll on her porch for someone from her church to pick up.
Traffic stop leads to more trouble
A 29-year-old Lorain woman was arrested Dec. 28 for drunk driving and related offenses after police stopped the car she was driving on Wolf Road at 3:27 a.m. for several traffic violations.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Theft arrest at Target
A 36-year-old Parma woman was arrested Dec. 24 for theft after Target workers said she took $750 in assorted items before store workers stopped her.
Near accident leads to arrest
A 60-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested Dec. 26 for drunk driving after he failed field sobriety tests, police said. He was given the tests after he pulled his car out of a driveway onto Lorain Road and almost hit another car at 7:51 p.m., police said.
Clothing theft arrest at Kohl’s
A 46-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Dec. 27 for theft and related offenses after Kohl’s security said he took clothing and shoes from the store, then left in a car at 11:20 a.m. Rocky River officers arrested him a few minutes later as he was preparing to drive onto Interstate 90.
Christmas coat caper
A 35-year-old Fairview Park man said he left his jacket on the back of a chair at the Fairview Tavern on Lorain Road Christmas morning. When he returned at 7 p.m., the jacket was gone.
LAKEWOOD
New Year’s arrests
Three Lakewood men were arrested early Jan. 1 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated. A 26-year-old was arrested on Hilliard Road at 12:46 a.m.; a 30-year-old man was arrested on St. Charles Avenue at 12:14 a.m.; and a 21-year-old man on Bunts Road at 2:03 a.m.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 27-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Dec. 31 for drunk driving after police stopped a car being driven erratically on Madison Avenue, they said.
NORTH OLMSTED
No plate light leads to gun arrest
A 37-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Dec. 28 for improper handling of a gun in a car. Police initially stopped the car he was driving on Country Club Boulevard at 7:20 p.m. because the car had no rear license plate light. A records check showed a warrant for his arrest from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a gun offense. Police said they smelled marijuana in the car and that the driver told them he had smoked it recently. During a search, an officer found a single bullet. The driver said there was a handgun in the glove compartment, which police found along with a loaded ammunition clip. A further check of the car found a grinder with marijuana in it and another grinder in a backpack. The car was turned over to a female passenger.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A 43-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested Dec. 27 for drunk driving after police stopped the truck he was driving on Lorain Road when it crossed lane markers at 7:20 p.m. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
ROCKY RIVER
Roommate issues bring police
A Pease Drive woman called police at 1:20 a.m. Dec. 24, and said a guest was refusing to leave her condominium. Police found that the guest was a woman who had lived there for several years and had fallen behind on her portion of the rent. Police got two more calls that day, one at 3:30 a.m. because the woman owning the condominium was blaring loud music and had taken the mattress and door from the other woman’s room to prevent her from sleeping, police said. Then at 9 p.m., the woman behind in her rent called police and said she couldn’t find her passport and other personal items. Police told both women the rent issue was a civil matter, but sent a report about the missing items to the city prosecutor.
Drunk outside Lake Road Market
Police got several calls around 3 a.m. Dec. 24 about a man apparently trying to break into the Lake Road Market. They found a 28-year-old Avon Lake man sitting in his car, with vomit outside the car. The man said he worked at the market and went drinking after work before realizing he left his keys and other personal items in the business, so he was trying to get in to retrieve them. He was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Reckless driving prompts arrest
A 51-year-old Highland Heights woman was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Christmas Day for drunk driving after police received reports of a car being driven recklessly on Interstate 90. Police said they saw the car commit several traffic violations, then arrested the driver after she failed field sobriety tests.
Two arrested after I-90 stop
A 34-year-old Elyria man was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 27 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Interstate 90 for equipment violations. The man failed field sobriety tests and a 42-year-old female passenger from Lorain was arrested for drug offenses after police found her with drug-related items.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Assault reported
A 24-year-old Elyria woman said Dec. 23 that she was assaulted by a man she was dating for two weeks after an argument at 11:30 p.m. on Harris Road. Police said she had facial injuries but declined medical treatment.
DUI arrest
An 18-year-old Elyria man was arrested Dec. 27 for driving under the influence after police stopped the car he was driving on Abbe Road at 11:54 a.m. for erratic driving. Police noted the smell of marijuana in the car and arrested the man after he failed field sobriety tests.
WESTLAKE
Drugs, child in truck
A 56-year-old Westlake man was arrested Dec. 20 for possession of drugs after police stopped the truck he was driving on Interstate 90 because its license plates were expired and the back window was smashed out. Police found the man was driving on a suspended license and that he had his 8-year-old son with him. While preparing to have the car towed, police found cocaine, a crack pipe and a scale. The driver claimed many people drive the truck and he didn’t know whom the drugs belonged to. The boy was unharmed and taken to the police station to wait for his mother. Police also asked juvenile authorities to look into the well being of the family.
Wrong-way driver on I-90 arrested
A 24-year-old Lorain man was arrested Dec. 21 for driving under the influence and assorted traffic charges after police investigated several calls around 3:30 a.m. about a car driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90. Westlake officers pursued the car, with the driver going in the berm to avoid them. Rocky River officers stopped traffic on I-90 with the car going the wrong way up a Detroit Road on-ramp then boxed the car in and stopped it on Detroit. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and did not know why he was stopped. A 25-year-old Elyria man who was a passenger was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated. He had problems walking after officers woke him.
Passenger problems
A 22-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Dec. 23 after police got a call at 2:45 a.m. from an Uber driver who could not wake a passenger in the back seat while nearing Hedgwood Aveue and Walter roads. Officers partially roused the man, noting he smelled of alcohol and that he had a white baggie filled with possible drugs, police said. The man was taken to UH St. John Medical Center to be checked.
3 stolen cars recovered in Cleveland
Police believe three cars found in Cleveland were stolen early Dec. 26 in Westlake in related thefts. Two of the cars were taken from a Briarwood Court home’s parking area after someone got into the home and took their keys, police said. Those two cars were recovered after a hit-skip incident in Cleveland. At noon Dec. 26, a King Arthur Court man reported that someone took the car keys from his home and stole his car. That car also was found after a crash in Cleveland, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.