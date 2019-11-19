AVON
Double cashing means trouble
A worker at RDF Logistics in Lorain discovered Nov. 7 that his paycheck had been cashed twice. After he cashed the check, his bosses told him it had already been cashed once and that the company needed to be reimbursed. The worker said he had cashed it only once and contacted police.
Attempted car theft
A resident of Timberlake Townhomes off Chester Road said Nov. 12 that someone apparently tried to steal her station wagon overnight while it was parked near her home. The would-be thief caused several thousand dollars worth of damage, police said.
Money taken from car
A thief took a small amount of cash from a car in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Chester Road the night of Nov. 12. The thief unlocked the car with keys taken from a pegboard at the business, police said. The thief left the keys and car, police said.
AVON LAKE
Ring stolen
A Tradewinds Drive homeowner said a ring was stolen from the home between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3.
Dog attacks another dog
Police separated a black dog and a smaller pug mix it was attacking Nov. 1. The incident happened when the pug mix was being walked by its owner on Lake Road. The owners agreed to handle the veterinary bills between them, police said.
Domestic fight broken up
Police investigated a call at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 5 about a fight between a couple at their Landings Way home. Police separated the two with no major injuries reported.
Bicycle stolen
An Avon Belden Road man said Nov. 5 his son’s bicycle was stolen during the day.
Bad turn leads to trouble
A 24-year-old Avon Lake woman was cited at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 5 for driving on a suspended license after police stopped her for not signaling a turn into a Lake Road parking lot. A records check showed the suspended license.
Jewelry stolen
A Waterford Court woman found the glass to her back door shattered at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 and discovered jewelry was missing.
Open garage invites theft
A wallet was stolen from a Woodside Circle woman’s car overnight Nov. 7. She said her son had left the garage door open.
Grandparent scam
A Lake Road man was swindled out of an undisclosed amount of money Nov. 8. The man had sent cash to a man in Connecticut, thinking he was bailing his grandson out of jail. He later learned his grandson was safe in Michigan, police said.
Placard problem
A 53-year-old Mansfield man was cited Nov. 9 for driving on a suspended license and using a relative’s handicapped placard after he was stopped for speeding on Walker Road.
BAY VILLAGE
Home burglary on Ashton Lane
An Ashton Lane resident discovered Nov. 4 his home had been entered. He was compiling a list of items taken, police said.
Money taken from multiple cars
Small amounts of money and miscellaneous items were taken from at least six unlocked cars on Bates and Drake roads and Fairwin and Hurst drives overnight Nov. 5, police said.
Heads up leads to arrest
A 48-year-old Avon Lake woman was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6 for drunk driving after police got a call from Avon Lake police about a car driving off after an accident on Walker Road in their city. Police stopped the car on Walker Road in Bay Village and arrested the driver after she failed field sobriety tests.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Driver’s foot slips; tree struck
A 38-year-old Westlake woman was cited for failure to control when the car she was driving hit a tree at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 6 on Center Ridge Road. She said her foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator. She declined medical treatment.
Bike stolen from library
A Fairview Park woman left her bicycle unlocked in front of the Fairview Park branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library about 5:40 p.m. Nov. 6. It was missing when she came out at 7:15 p.m.
Double arrest at bar
A 20-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Nov. 7 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and a 30-year-old North Olmsted woman bartender was arrested for selling beer to him as an underage person and not checking his ID when he came into Bonnie’s Bar and Grill on Lorain Road. Police became aware of the situation when the man moved his car, then fell down in the grass after getting out of the car.
LAKEWOOD
Coin caper
Coin boxes on washers and dryers were pried off several machines in a Clarence Avenue apartment building during the day Nov. 7.
Hit-skip accident
A Plover Street man said Nov. 9 someone hit his car parked on the street at 7 p.m., then drove off.
Stolen credit card used
A Cleveland man said Nov. 10 that someone had used his credit card to buy items at the CVS pharmacy on Clifton Boulevard.
Tools taken
An Elbur Avenue resident reported power tools were stolen from the home between Nov. 10 and 11.
Car vandalized
A Quail Street woman said Nov. 11 that someone had damaged her car’s driver’s side door while the car was parked near her home overnight.
A meaty theft
A man stole several large pieces of meat from the Giant Eagle on Detroit Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 8 and rode off on a bicycle. Officers did not find a suspect.
NORTH OLMSTED
Over the curb and into trouble
A 31-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Nov. 7 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after an officer saw his car hit, then go over a curb as it entered the Taco Bell parking lot on Lorain Road. The drug-related items were found in the car’s center console, police said.
An untimely theft
A 40-year-old Elyria man was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 8 for theft after Target security said he tried to take two watches. A records check showed he was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on drug-trafficking charges, so he was turned over to deputies after his arrest.
More than speeding
A 34-year-old Elyria man was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Nov. 7 for drunk driving and cited for speeding after police stopped the car he was driving west on Interstate 480 for going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Car’s mirror hits officer
An unidentified man hit an officer at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 13 with the side mirror of his car while an officer was checking a report of suspicious activity in the Radisson Hotel Cleveland Airport West, police said. The officer spoke with the man about the report and possible drugs being involved, with the man getting into a dark gray Dodge Ram, then driving off , hitting an officer with a side mirror as he drove away, getting onto Interstate 480. The officer was not seriously injured. The man was wearing a blue letterman’s jacket, with his car having license plate PKUU8330. Police asked anyone with information to call 440-777-3535.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Can’t pass school bus
Officers cited two drivers for passing a stopped school bus Nov. 6. One driver passed a bus at 8 a.m. on Lear Nagle Road and the other passed a bus at 8:29 a.m. on Center Ridge Road.
Domestic violence arrest
A Main Avenue man was arrested for domestic violence and assault Nov. 7 after police investigated a 6:24 p.m. report of a disturbance at a Main Avenue home. No major injuries were reported.
Fleeing suspect caught
A 36-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for domestic violence at 2:15 a.m,. Nov. 8 after police checked a report of possible domestic violence at a Lear Nagle Road home. The man ran from the home when officers arrived, but police said they found him a short distance from the home.
Caught after fleeing
A 36-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for domestic violence at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 8 after police responded to a report of possible domestic violence at a Lear Nagle Road home. The man fled when officers arrived, but police said they found him a short distance from the home.
Protection order violated
A 40-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Nov. 9 for violating a temporary protection order issued by the court to keep him away from his wife when he was seen on Stoney Lake Drive near where she was.
Gave them back
A 49-year-old North Ridgeville woman was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Nov. 10 for theft after Giant Eagle workers said she put assorted items in her purse, but was stopped by security before she could leave.She tried to give the items back but was arrested.
Not a takeout order
A 42-year-old Vermilion man and a 38-year-old Elyria woman were arrested for theft at 1:25 p.m. Nov. 9 after Giant Eagle security said they left the store with a shopping cart full of groceries. They took off in a truck with the groceries inside, but police stopped them on Center Ridge Road not far from the store.
ROCKY RIVER
Home burglary on HIlliard
A Hilliard Boulevard resident reported jewelry and a television were taken when the house was forcefully entered sometime between 7:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
Hitting car leads to DUI arrest
A 26-year-old Rocky River man was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 5 for drunk driving and cited for not maintaining a clear distance ahead when his car hit another on Linda Street. Neither driver was injured.
Woman scammed out of $550
A Rocky River woman lost $550 in an iTunes gift card scam reported Nov. 3. A person texted and claimed the woman was eligible to be compensated for an earlier scam. However, she had to send $550 in gift cards to cover the cost of shipping the compensation. She did so and was contacted again Nov. 6. This time she was told to send $700 more in gift cards. When she tried to buy the cards, she learned she was probably being scammed and contacted police.
Tip leads to arrest
A 42-year-old Elyria man was arrested at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 for drunk driving after police got a tip. A clerk at the Get Go on Center Ridge Road told them a man who seemed drunk had come into the store to get beer, but left. Police stopped the car he was driving on Center Ridge and arrested the man after he failed field sobriety tests.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Parking lot nap
Police investigated a 1:49 a.m. Nov. 9 report of a man sleeping in a recliner that had been thrown out in the Pin Oak Apartments parking lot. The man was roused, found to be just tired and given a courtesy ride to his home a short drive away.
Equipment taken
About 150 feet of wire and 15 batteries were stolen from the Parker Marine business on Colorado Avenue sometime between 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and noon Nov. 12.
WESTLAKE
Back-seat bed
A 22-year-old Amherst woman was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated shortly after midnight Nov. 9 after police got a call about a suspicious car parked on Donna Drive for more than an hour. Police said they found the woman passed out in the back seat. When roused, she told officers she had a fight with her boyfriend and decided to sleep in the car.
Not a returnable item
Workers told police a white male with tattoos grabbed a purse from a store display in Stein Mart Nov. 9 then tried to return it for cash. When he was refused, he left with the purse.
Credit cards used after theft
An employee of a store in Crocker Park discovered at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9 that someone had stolen her purse while she was working that day. Police told the employee her credit cards had already been used at Target in Avon and Macy’s in North Olmsted. They are investigating.
Checked out
A 41-year-old Cleveland woman wanted in Westlake for writing bad checks was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Red Roof Inn on Clemens Road, where she was staying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.