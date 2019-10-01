AVON
Motorcycle stolen
A motorcycle was stolen from the parking lot of KMU Trucking and Excavating LLC on Center Road sometime between 8 p.m. Sept. 20 and 11:25 a.m. Sept. 21.
Gun, pocket knife stolen
A Ruger handgun, a pocket knife and keys were stolen from a car parked in a North Reserve Circle driveway between 1 a.m. Sept. 20 and 5:53 p.m. Sept. 21. The owner did not say whether the car was locked.
Birch Lane burglary
A Birch Lane man said someone kicked in the door to his home sometime in the evening Sept. 21. The wooden door frame was damaged, but nothing was reported missing.
Drug arrest
A 42-year-old Akron man was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Sept. 24 for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia after police stopped the car he was driving west on Interstate 90 because a check of his license plates indicated he was wanted for related offenses.
Disorderly conduct arrest
A 36-year-old Avon man was arrested at 2:47 a.m. Sept. 25 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police checked a report of a man acting oddly on North Reserve Circle.
AVON LAKE
Assault reported
An Avon Lake man said he was assaulted at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Bleser Park parking lot. He was treated for his injuries at the park, police said.
Arrest for suspended license
A 34-year-old Avon man was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Sept. 17 for driving on a suspended license after police stopped the car he was driving on Liberty Rose Drive for a traffic offense.
eBay car scam
An Avon Lake man said Sept. 16 he had been scammed into thinking he had bought a car for $5,000 on eBay in early September. When he didn’t get the car, he realized he had been scammed and called police.
Mailboxes hit
A Dorchester Drive woman was cited Sept. 18 for hitting her mailbox and a neighbor’s the night of Sept. 17. The woman had called police the night before and reported someone hit the mailboxes. But police said they found damage from the incident on her car and cited her.
Wallet found
A wallet was found in the Smuggler’s Cove Condo parking lot at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 and turned over to police.
Plates expired, license suspended
A 41-year-old Sheffield Lake man was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Sept. 21 for driving on a suspended license after police stopped the car he was driving on Lake Road for having expired license plates.
Credit card fraud
An Avon Lake man said Sept. 21 someone had gotten his credit card information in the previous few days and tried to use it, but was stopped by the bank.
Domestic dispute
The city prosecutor is reviewing whether to file charges after a 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 report of a fight between a man and his father-in-law. The man, 30, got into a fight with his 54-year-old father-in-law before returning home. No injuries were reported.
Log splitter stolen
An Avon Belden Road man said Sept. 20 someone stole a log splitter from his home.
Assault arrest
A 14-year-old Avon Lake boy was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Sept. 23 for assault after he knocked out another teen in a fight between the two at the Bleser Park basketball courts. When another teenager told him to stop throwing rocks at children playing basketball, the teen kicked him in the head. The injured teen was initially knocked out and was treated at the park.
BAY VILLAGE
Suspicious truck checked
Police checked a 9:12 p.m. Sept. 16 call about a suspicious truck loading supplies from a house under construction on Parkside Drive. Officers found it was a contractor getting ready for a job the next day by taking supplies from the house.
Two arrested after traffic stop
A 25-year-old Elyria woman was arrested Sept. 18 for drunk driving after police stopped the car she was driving on Douglas Drive at 1:49 a.m. for a traffic violation. Her passenger, a 28-year-old Avon Lake man, was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated. They were arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Call leads to arrest
A 41-year-old Sheffield Lake man was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 19 after Westlake police notified Bay Village officers about a possible drunk driver coming into Bay Village on Bassett Road. Bay officers found the car shortly after the call.
No rest for the deer-y
An Elmwood Road resident looked in his yard at 7:30 a.m. Sept 24 and saw his hammock was missing and the frame thrown around the yard. When he and an officer checked, they saw what appeared to be deer hoof prints near where the hammock had been, so they suspect the deer left with the rest of the hammock.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Bicycle stolen
A customer at Art’s Pub in the 22300 block of Lorain Road said his unlocked 21-speed bicycle was stolen late Sept. 19. He left it parked outside at 10 p.m. and it was gone when he went outside around midnight.
Plate leads to Kohl’s theft suspectst
Warrants were issued for two people for the theft of $300 in assorted goods from Kohl’s at Westgate on Sept. 18. A store security officer got a license plate from a suspect’s car, which they gave to police.
Gift card fraud
Two men apparently took six gift cards worth $200 from Giant Eagle on Lorain Road on Sept. 18 and used them at the Walgreens on Center Ridge in Rocky River later that day, police said.
LAKEWOOD
Marijuana possession arrest
A 23-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Sept. 22 for assault and possession of marijuana after police checked a report of an assault on Newman Avenue.
Car stolen on Cove
A Lakewood man said Sept. 22 someone stole his car before 1 p.m. while it was parked on Cove Avenue.
Burglary on Phelps Avenue
A Phelps Avenue man said Sept. 21 different household items were taken when someone burglarized his home sometime in the previous few days.
Phone stolen
A Detroit Avenue man said his phone was stolen from his home sometime during the morning of Sept. 21.
Under the influence
A 24-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Sept. 21 for driving under the influence after police stopped the car he was driving in the 18100 block of Clifton Boulevard.
Car damaged
A Plover Street man said Sept. 19 his car was damaged during the previous few days when another car hit it while it was parked on the street.
NORTH OLMSTED
Drunk-driving arrest
A 25-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested for drunk driving at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 10 after police stopped the car he was driving on Lorain Road for following another car too closely. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Worker’s double check cashing prompts arrest
A 21-year-old Olmsted Falls woman who works at T.J. Maxx was arrested Sept. 13 for theft after store managers said she deposited her paycheck and also tried to cash it at a store register. She told store security she cashed the check to get extra money for a camping trip.
Drink mix kits shaken, not stolen
A 47-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 for theft after Discount Drug Mart workers said he tried to take four mixed-drink kits.
Walmart worker arrested for theft
A 19-year-old Garfield Heights woman was arrested Sept. 20 for theft after Walmart managers said the woman, a store employee, took food and clothing Sept. 17. She took the items through a self-checkout line after clocking out from work, police said.
Crash leads to arrest
A 55-year-old Elyria man was arrested Sept. 22 for drunk driving after police checked a call about a pickup truck weaving across the road and crashing on Dover Center Road at 12:07 a.m. No injuries were reported.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Drunk-driving arrest
A 50-year-old Girard, Ohio, man was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Sept. 20 for drunk driving on East River Road after police stopped the car he was driving erratically. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A 52-year-old Grafton man was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Sept. 22 for drunk driving after police stopped his car for going over a median on Lorain Road. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Purse-snatching arrest
A 56-year-old North Ridgeville woman and 35-year-old North Ridgeville man were arrested at 7:57 p.m. Sept. 12 for snatching a woman’s purse in Marc’s.
Speeding leads to drunk-driving arrest
A 27-year-old Elyria man was arrested Sept. 22 for drunk driving shortly after police stopped the car he was driving on Center Ridge Road at 2:15 a.m. for speeding.
Domestic violence arrest
A 34-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Sept. 20 for domestic violence after police checked a report of a fight involving a man and woman. No injuries were reported.
Drug possession arrest
A 35-year-old Elyria man was arrested Sept. 20 for possession of heroin after police checked a report of a possible theft at Van’s Auto Service on Center Ridge Road. Police could not find evidence of his being involved in a theft, but they found the man had heroin, officers said.
Checks stolen
Managers at J&B Construction on Mildred Street said Sept. 20 someone had stolen several checks from the business in the previous few days.
ROCKY RIVER
Lipstick theft
A 28-year-old Lorain woman was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Sept. 17 for theft after Marc’s security said she took tubes of lipstick and left.
Alcohol, food theft
A 43-year-old Cleveland woman and a 40-year-old Lakewood woman were arrested for theft at 12:55 p.m. March 17 after Marc’s security said they took vodka, cupcakes and frozen pizza and left before being stopped.
Collision in lot prompts arrest
A 62-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested Sept. 17 shortly after police got a 2:40 p.m. call about a Jeep hitting a car in a Detroit Road parking lot. Two open bottles of vodka were found in the car, police said.
Fitworks incident
A man told police at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 17 someone stole the keys from his locker at Fitworks and another man found someone going through his car in the business’s Center Ridge Road parking lot at 7 p.m. The culprit ran off. Witnesses described him as 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a buzz cut and wearing Nike high-top shoes, a white T-shirt and dark hoodie.
Browns gear stolen
A 33-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 17 for theft after Giant Eagle security said he took $520 in Cleveland Browns gear. He was caught around the corner on River Oaks Drive.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Theft from car
A Sheffield Lake woman said Sept. 16 someone took her purse and cell phone from her car while parked on Cobblestone Drive during the day.
Credit card fraud
A Sheffield Lake man said Sept. 17 someone had gotten access to his credit report information and used it to set up credit cards.
WESTLAKE
Two home break-ins related
Two burglaries on Windrush Drive and Hamlet Lane that occurred late Sept. 20 appear to be related, police said. Jewelry and household items were taken in both burglaries. In the Windrush Drive incident, the homeowner came home at 11 p.m. and found the home ransacked and items missing. Then, at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 21, the Hamlet Lane homeowner found a similar situation and called police.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 33-year-old Maple Heights man was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Sept. 21 for drunk driving shortly after police found an unoccupied car that had hit a utility pole between Clague and Columbia roads. The driver was found walking away and smelled of alcohol, police said. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Drug, child-endangering arrest
A 45-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Sept. 21 for child endangerment, possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments shortly after they checked a man an officer saw pacing around cars and acting suspiciously in the Taco Bell parking lot at 3:30 p.m. Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of some substance and that they found his wife, and three boys, ages 8, 5 and 4, in the car. Police said the car smelled of marijuana and had drugs and drug-related instruments inside. The woman and children were unharmed, police said.
Driver arrested for drugs
A 25-year-old Westlake woman was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24 for possession of drugs and drug-related instruments after an officer stopped the car she was driving in Crocker Park because a license plate check showed a warrant for her arrest. Police said they found the drugs after checking the woman and her car.
Two arrested
A 19-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at midnight Sept. 26 near Dover Center and Center Ridge roads after a license plate check showed he was wanted by Brooklyn police. When the man called a 21-year-old Bay Village friend to pick up the car a few minutes later, police found the friend was also wanted by Brooklyn officers. He was arrested, and both were turned over to Brooklyn police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.