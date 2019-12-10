AVON
Not in control
A 37-year-old Avon man was arrested Nov. 30 for not being in control of his car and driving under the influence after witnesses said he was driving erratically before parking crooked in a handicapped spot in the Meijer parking lot during the day. He was seen stumbling through the lot before he got into his car.
4 arrested in clothing theft
Four Elyria women, ages 22, 41, and two 33, were arrested Nov. 30 in connection with the theft of $1,000 in clothing from Kohl’s at 5 p.m. Three were arrested in the parking lot and one was arrested at her home an hour later.
Clothing caper
A 36-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 4 for theft after Kohl’s security said she tried to take $125 in clothing.
AVON LAKE
Quarter caper
A 95-year-old Sprenger Health Care resident said $9.75 in quarters stored in a denture cup on her nightstand was taken between Nov. 22 and 29.
Over the limit and the line
A 51-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested Nov. 29 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Lake Road at 8:51 p.m. for going left of center.
No signal; trouble ahead
An 18-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested for underage drinking after police stopped the car he was driving on Woodside Circle at 1:06 a.m. Nov. 29 for not signaling a turn.
Wrong apartment
A 35-year-old Avon Lake man was given Narcan after a Moore Road resident called police at 5:51 p.m. Nov. 30 saying his new neighbor was passed out on his sofa. After being revived, the man declined to go to the hospital and the other man declined to press charges.
BAY VILLAGE
Stolen car report checked
Police said a driver committed several traffic violations on Wolf Road around 12:50 a.m. Nov. 25, but the driver eluded police. Police found the car abandoned several hours later in the 600 block of Parkside Drive in Bay Village. An Avon Lake man came to the police station that afternoon and said his car was stolen from his home overnight, but he had not reported it stolen before he went to the station. Officers are still investigating.
Marijuana in car prompts arrest
A 21-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested Nov. 27 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police stopped a car at 5:21 a.m. for a traffic violation. The driver appeared to be under the influence and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. The marijuana and drug-related items were found in the car.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Pay before leaving
A 61-year-old Lakewood woman and a 15-year-old Cleveland girl were arrested for theft Nov. 29 after Kohl’s security said they tried to take $228 in assorted items at 2:30 p.m. before being stopped. Police found the missing items in a backpack. The woman’s case will go to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and the teenager’s to juvenile court.
Bus stop arrest
A 43-year-old Brook Park man was arrested for theft after police found him at 3:10 p.m. Nov. 29 waiting for a bus on West 210th Street with $230 in assorted items taken from Kohl’s a few minutes earlier.
Not his charger
A 40-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Nov. 30 for taking a charger from another man who was at the RTA bus depot on Center Ridge Road that afternoon. The victim told police the suspect threatened him and told him to leave or he would beat him. The man then took the charger from the victim’s backpack. Police said the suspect was found charging an ankle bracelet with the stolen charger and arrested.
NORTH OLMSTED
Accident prompts drunk-driving arrest
A 77-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested for drunk driving Nov. 29 after police investigated an accident on Barton Road. The man slid off the hood of the car, then fell when he tried to stand up. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, police said.
Under investigation
Police are still investigating a Dec. 4 accident in which a car hit a support column for a garage at the Columbia Square Apartments. Police were called at 12:07 a.m. No injuries were reported.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Plate problem prompts pot arrest
A 38-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for possession of marijuana at 12:33 p.m. Nov. 30 after police stopped the car he was driving on Lorain Road for having expired license plates.
Don’t pass stopped school bus
Two 17-year-old North Ridgeville drivers were cited for passing a school bus stopped on Chestnut Ridge Road Nov. 25. A boy was stopped at 3:18 p.m. and a girl at 3:25 p.m.
ROCKY RIVER
Riled about returns
Marc’s workers said an unruly woman argued about returns on Nov. 27 and refused to leave the store. She was gone when police arrived at 2:35 p.m. Later that day, a woman called police aboutt the incident but declined to identify herself. Police found no crime was committed and said it was a civil matter.
Purses, pods stolen in parking lot
Purses and Apple AirPods were stolen from two cars Nov. 29 in the Magnificat High School parking lot. The owners found the windows broken and the items missing when they went to their cars at 9:40 p.m.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Not supposed to hide
A 27-year-old Lorain man was arrested Nov. 30 for improper handling of a gun in a car Nov. 30 after police investigated a 6:34 p.m. car accident on Detroit Road. Police said the driver tried to hide a gun in his pocket after pulling it out of his car’s center armrest. When police checked the armrest, they said a loaded ammunition clip was in it, prompting police to ask where the gun for the ammo was. The man said it was in his pocket. Police confiscated the gun.
Through a fence, into trouble
A 34-year-old Amherst man was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Nov. 30 for drunk driving and failure to control after his car went off the road, hit a mailbox, went through a fence and hit a tree, police said. The man was checked at the scene for injuries and arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
WESTLAKE
Controlled-substances arrest
A 26-year-old Huron man was arrested Nov. 30 for possession of controlled substances after police stopped the car he was driving east on Interstate 90 near the Columbia Road exit at 9:35 p.m. Officers said there was evidence of drug use in the car, with police saying they found mushrooms, cocaine and marijuana in a search.
Gun, drunk-driving arrest
A 33-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Dec. 1 for possession of a loaded handgun and drunk driving after police investigated a 3:30 a.m. accident on Interstate 90 between the Columbia and Clague road exits. The gun was found in the car and the man was treated at UH St. John Medical Center.
Drug arrest at Red Roof Inn
A 34-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Dec. 1 for possession of drugs after police checked a suspicious car parked in the Red Roof Inn parking lot. They found evidence of drug use in it and the room where the car’s owner was staying. Cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found when police investigated.
