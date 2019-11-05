AVON
Gun, drug offense
A 42-year-old Spencer, New York, man was arrested Oct. 25 for gun, drug and traffic offenses after police stopped the station wagon he was driving on Interstate 90 at 1:51 p.m. for a traffic violation. A semi-automatic handgun and drug-related items were found when police checked his station wagon.
Lockbox larceny
About $25 in cash was taken and a lockbox damaged sometime between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25 at St. Joseph Cemetery on Detroit Road. Someone entered an unlocked building at the cemetery and broke into the lockbox. A trailer was also entered, but nothing was reported missing.
Erratic driving
A 56-year-old Avon woman was arrested Oct. 26 for drunk driving after police stopped the car she was driving on Colorado Avenue shortly after midnight for erratic driving.
Domestic violence arrest
A 13-year-old Avon girl was arrested for domestic violence after police checked a 12:14 a.m. report of a possible fight at the home.
AVON LAKE
Stolen phone recovered
Police said Oct. 30 that they will get a theft warrant for a man who works at the Ford plant in Avon Lake who is accused of taking a cell phone from a co-worker in late October. Police and plant officials said they tracked the phone to the suspect’s home in Lorain.
I scream, you scream ...
Police are investigating a fight at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 between two women in the Dairy Queen parking lot on Walker Road. No major injuries were reported and there was no word on what started the fight, police said.
Lotto tickets missing
A manager at the Lear Road Convenient found that a box of scratch-off Ohio lottery tickets was missing Oct. 22.
Utility room fire put out
A fire in the utility room of The Caslon on Lake Road at 1:32 a.m. Oct. 27 is being investigated. The fire was extinguished within five minutes of firefighters arriving, police said. No injuries were reported.
BAY VILLAGE
Fleeing man found in woods
A 20-year-old Bay Village man was arrested early Oct. 24 on alcohol-related charges and fleeing from police. Police said the man jumped off a bicycle he was riding on Lake Road near Porter Creek at 2 a.m. when he saw a patrol car. He ran into nearby woods and was found hiding. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
Suspended license leads to arrest
A 39-year-old Sheffield Lake woman was arrested Oct. 26 for alcohol and traffic offenses after police stopped the car she was driving on Columbia Road at 1:30 a.m. when a license check showed her driver’s license was suspended. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
2 bicycles stolen from stadium
Two bicycles were stolen from outside the Bay High School stadium during the Oct. 25 football game.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Peeing in parking lot
A 60-year-old Bay Village man was cited for disorderly conduct at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 24 in the Westgate parking lot after police got calls about him urinating. The man said he had an ailment, prompting the need to urinate, but he couldn’t explain why he did it in public, police said.
Traffic, parole problems
A 38-year-old Cleveland man wanted for a parole violation was arrested shortly after midnight Oct. 25 on Lorain Road. Police stopped the car he was driving for violating several traffic laws on Lorain near West 217th Street. When he was uncooperative, police ran a records check and found he was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a parole violation. He was also arrested on a charge after police found a drug pipe when they searched him.
Missed his exit?
A 60-year-old Bremen, Indiana, man was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Oct. 26 for receiving stolen property and having drug paraphernalia after police stopped the car he was driving on Lorain Road because it was reported stolen. The car was a rental and was reported stolen after the rental company said several calls to locate it went unanswered. Police found the pipe when they searched the car.
Fraudulent charges on card
A Fairview Park man said his bank told him Oct. 26 that someone had made $513 in apparent fraudulent charges on his debit card in the previous few days.
LAKEWOOD
Hit-skip on Detroit Avenue
A car parked in the 18200 block of Detroit Avenue was hit by another car sometime during the day Oct. 26. No injuries were reported.
Possible thieves run away
Two men who callers said were trying door handles on cars parked in the 2090 block of Wyandotte Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 ran off after police were called.
Theft from church
Several small items were reported missing after workers at St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church on Madison Avenue found a door open at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 25.
Credit card fraud
Workers at Joe’s Deli in the 11700 block of Madison Avenue said several fraudulent charges discovered Oct. 25 were made on the same credit card during the previous few days.
Computer tablet stolen
A computer work tablet was reported stolen Oct. 25 from an Elbur Avenue home. The theft occurred sometime in the previous few days.
Household supplies theft
Workers at the Family Dollar store on Detroit Avenue said someone stole several hundred dollars’ worth of household supplies the afternoon of Oct. 25.
Jacket stolen
A motorcycle jacket with $150 in cash in it was stolen from the Riverwood Café on Detroit Avenue sometime between 8:30 and 9:05 p.m. Oct. 24.
NORTH OLMSTED
Would-be vacuum thief swept up
A 42-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for theft at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21 after Ollie’s workers said he tried to take a vacuum from the business by sneaking alongside a side wall and leaving.
Fire sticks, clothing theft
A 34-year-old Lorain woman was arrested for trying to take seven Amazon Fire Sticks and assorted clothing from Target at 5:16 p.m. Oct. 24. A store manager recognized the woman from a security picture sent from the Avon Target earlier that day. When she tried to take the items, security stopped her and called police.
Yoooouuurrr out!
A 39-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested Oct. 26 for receiving stolen property after Play It Again Sports workers recognized him as a man wanted for taking baseball gloves from different stores.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Drug, traffic offenses
A 19-year-old Brunswick man was arrested Oct. 22 for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana and related offenses after police checked a 3:46 p.m. report of a car leaving an accident scene on Avon Belden Road. The car was caught a short distance away, police said. No injuries were reported.
Driver cited for passing school bus
An 84-year-old North Ridgeville man was cited Oct. 23 for passing a school bus stopped on Maddock Road at 3:23 p.m.
Teen burglar arrested
A 17-year-old from North Ridgeville was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 23 for breaking into a home on Hunter Lake Drive.
Bicycle turned in
A Forest Park Drive man Oct. 24 turned in a bicycle his son found while playing in the woods near his home at 5:30 p.m.
Stay in your own lane
A 31-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested Oct. 25 for drunk driving, not staying in his lane and speeding. Police stopped the car he was driving on Stoney Ridge Road at 2:14 a.m. for the traffic violations.
Burglary investigated
A Hummingbird Lane man said Oct. 27 that someone broke into his home overnight. Police were waiting for a list of what was taken.
Parking lot problem
A 43-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Oct. 30 for drunk driving and driving without a valid license after police responded to a call about a possible drunk driver in a Center Ridge Road parking lot.
Suspect found hiding in trunk
A 42-year-old Elyria man wanted on drug charges was arrested for drug offenses and obstructing police officers after police found him hiding in a car trunk Oct. 29. An off-duty officer saw the man in the car and called other officers, who found him in the trunk at 2:55 p.m. after stopping the car on Sugar Ridge Road. A 42-year-old North Ridgeville woman who was driving the car was arrested for similar offenses, police said.
Phone tip leads to arrest
A 20-year-old Elyria woman was arrested Oct. 27 for alcohol-related charges after police got a call at 4:56 a.m. about a car weaving across lanes on Lear Nagle Road.
Weaving car prompts arrest
A 22-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Oct. 28 after police stopped a car at 2:46 a.m. for weaving on Center Ridge Road.
Speeding into trouble
A 28-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Oct. 28 for driving under the influence and speeding after police stopped the car he was driving on Lear Nagle Road for speeding.
Driving in the wrong lanes
A 46-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Oct. 24 for drunk driving and not staying in lanes after police stopped the car he was driving on State Route 10 at 5:21 p.m. for weaving.
ROCKY RIVER
Reckless operation in school zone
A 28-year-old Rocky River woman was cited Oct. 30 for reckless operation after callers told police she had almost hit a crossing guard and a middle school student while driving through a construction zone on Lakeview Avenue near Rocky River Middle School.
The woman drove through a construction zone on Lakeview at 8 a.m. as school buses, cars and students were headed to the school. Construction workers saw the woman and helped police find the car in a nearby shopping plaza parking lot. No injuries were reported.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Broken light leads to arrest
A 23-year-old Lorain man was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Oct. 26 for driving on a suspended license after police stopped his car on Colorado Avenue for not having a working rear license plate light. A records check showed the suspended license.
Gun, drug arrest
A 25-year-old Lorain man was arrested Oct. 26 for drug and gun offenses after police checked a 9:44 a.m. report of a possible overdose at the Homewood Suites on Detroit Road. The drugs and a loaded handgun were seen in the man’s car parked by his room, police said.
Tools taken
About $900 in assorted tools were taken from Saddle Creek Logistics on Abbe Road during a break-in discovered at 12:51 p.m. Oct. 26.
WESTLAKE
Prostitution-related arrests
Police made two unrelated prostitution/soliciation arrests in late October at two different hotels. On Oct. 25, officers arrested a 30-year-old Parma woman at the Sonesta ES Suites on Clemens Road for possession of drugs. Officers set up a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the woman after seeing an online ad for escorts. The drugs were found with her, with charges for soliciting expected to be presented to a grand jury. On Oct. 29, a 23-year-old Avon man was arrested for solicitation at the Red Roof Inn after police saw an online ad. The two incidents are not connected, police said.
Gun, license plate arrest
A 32-year-old Westlake man was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 29 on a gun charge after police stopped the car he was driving on Detroit Road for not having his license plate properly displayed. Police discovered the man had a loaded 9 mm handgun in the car and hadn’t told them.
Schwartz Road burglary
A Schwartz Road homeowner discovered Oct. 29 that jewelry and other items were taken during a burglary that occurred while he was away the previous few days. The homeowner will supply police with a list of what was taken.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 31-year-old Westlake man was arrested for drunk driving, failure to control his car and spitting on a police officer after police checked a 3:30 p.m. Thursday report of a car crashing into faux brick shack near Excalibur and Schwartz roads. Police found the man staggering around the crash site. He grew belligerent and yelled and spit at an officer before being arrested.
Man arrested for assault
A 31-year-old Miami man was arrested Oct. 30 for assault after a 17-year-old Miami boy was treated at UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake for cuts following a report of two suspicious men walking around the Super 8 Motel parking lot on Sperry Drive. Police found the 17-year-old with cuts on his head. Their investigation led them to the other man. Police said they are investigating what the two were doing in Westlake.
Apparent overdose investigated
A 28-year-old Westlake man was treated with Narcan at 9:15 a.m. Friday after police investigated a report of a possible overdose on Laughlin Lane. He was taken to taken to UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake for further treatment.
