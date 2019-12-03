AVON
Drunk, weaving into trouble
A 27-year-old Sheffield Lake man was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Nov. 22 for drunk driving, speeding and weaving in traffic after police stopped the car he was driving on Chester Road.
Drug offenses arrest
A 22-year-old Lorain man, wanted for drug offenses in Huron County, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Colorado Avenue. Besides the Huron County drug charges, he was hit with a possession of marijuana charge when Avon officers found pot on him, they said.
A beefy arrest at Costco
A 72-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Nov. 22 for trying to take $624 in beef from Costco on Detroit Road. Security stopped him in the parking lot. The man is also a suspect in a similar theft on Nov. 17 at the store, security said.
Suspension and more
A 51-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Nov. 23 for driving on a suspended license and drunk driving after police stopped him on Middle Street for weaving.
AVON LAKE
Woman treated, man warned
Paramedics treated a woman at Breakwall Food and Spirits at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 16 for an apparent allergic reaction. While investigating the incident, police learned the city of Lorain had issued a temporary protection order prohibiting the man she was with from being with her. Police gave the man a warning.
Woman cited after dog bite
A 53-year-old woman was cited for having a dog at large after her dog bit a neighbor at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 on Brookcrest Place. The neighbor needed medical treatment for the bite.
Wallet found
Police said Nov. 20 that a man’s leather wallet was found in the 100 block of Lear Road during the previous few days. They will hold it until the owner claims it.
BAY VILLAGE
More trouble after traffic stop
A 57-year-old Michigan man was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 17 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Wolf Road for traffic violations. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, police said.
Suspects trash their freedom
A Brooklyn, Ohio, man and a Berea woman, both 39, were arrested at 11:27 p.m. Nov. 18 after an officer found them going through garbage bags on Wolf Road collecting papers with personal information. Drug offenses were added to the charges when police found suspected drugs on them, officers said.
Bad sign
A contractor working on a home in the 500 block of Cahoon Road found at 8 a.m. Nov. 20 someone had spray painted foul language on his sign in the front yard.
Woman bit by dog
A woman walking near Bay High School was treated at the scene after she said she was bit by a dog that was off its leash at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 20. A woman described as in her late 50s and carrying a camping-style lantern retrieved the dog and quickly left, she said. The dog was described as about 20 pounds, golden brown and wearing a glow stick collar and might be named Ivy.
Failed tests lead to arrest
A 50-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Nov. 23 for drunk driving after he failed field sobriety tests when he was stopped for traffic violations on Bradley Road, police said.
CLEVELAND METROPARKS
Editor’s note: Blotter items from the Cleveland Metroparks are six to eight weeks old because Metroparks officials require West Life reporters to file monthly requests to access the department’s public records of police activity. The information sent by the Metroparks lacks much information, including the time when incidents occurred.
EDGEWATER
Drug, alcohol arrest
A man was arrested for drug and alcohol violations, along with traffic offenses, Oct. 20 after police stopped his car in the park for the traffic offenses.
Bad check cashed
Police are investigating after a $2,550 bad check was cashed Oct. 25 at the Whiskey Island Marina.
Possible fire stopped
Park maintenance workers and firefighters stopped a potential fire after smoke was seen in a maintenance room Oct. 30. No injuries were reported.
Drunk-driving arrest
A man was arrested for drunk driving Oct. 30 after being stopped for going through a stop sign.
HUNTINGTON RESERVATION
Spray-painting vandalism
Graffiti was found spray painted under the Porter Creek Bridge Oct. 30.
Debit card found
A Visa debit card was found in front of the concession stand Oct. 30.
ROCKY RIVER RESERVATION
Injuries treated
A man was treated by Lakewood paramedics Oct. 18 after injuring his arms.
Car flees
Officers did not pursue a car that drove out of the reservation Oct. 22 after they tried to stop it for a traffic violation.
Two people treated
Two people were treated for injuries Oct. 24 after separate accidents. A woman’s finger was treated after an accident at Rockcliff Springs Ford and a Rocky River Nature Center volunteer was treated after falling at the center.
Car vandalism
A car’s front passenger window was found with several cracks in it Oct. 27 while parked in the Rockcliff Springs area.
Purses stolen
Purses were reported stolen from three cars parked in the same area Oct. 27.
Assault checked
A man said he was assaulted by two people he knew while they were in the Little Cedar Point area Oct. 29. No injuries were reported.
Sudden illness checked
A Metroparks volunteer was treated after suddenly becoming ill Oct. 30 while working in the Mastick Woods area.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Caught on camera
Arrest warrants have been issued for a 28-year-old Strongsville man who Kohl’s security said took $1,000 worth of Xbox equipment on Nov. 20. Store security video got the license plate of the car he left in, which was used with the video to identify the suspect, police said.
Gift card scam
A Fairview Park man bought $300 in gift cards Nov. 25 after he got a credit card in the mail along with instructions to call a phone number. When he did, the person who answered said he should buy the gift cards, which he did. Then he got a text, saying a crime had been committed and that he should buy more gift cards. He called police instead.
LAKEWOOD
Threats made
A Mars Avenue woman said a man threatened her with harm around 2 a.m. Nov. 20. Police were unable to find the suspect.
Unwanted view
Police checked a report at 2:10 a.m. Nov. 21 of a man exposing himself in the 11700 block of Detroit Avenue. Officers did not find a suspect.
Items stolen from unlocked car
Assorted items were stolen from an unlocked car parked in the 12500 block of Detroit Avenue between Nov. 19 and 23.
Drunk and disorderly arrest
A 23-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Nov. 27 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police checked a report of a man getting out of control on Arthur Avenue. No injuries were reported.
NORTH OLMSTED
Children’s clothing theft
A 23-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 21 for theft after Macy’s security said she took seven pieces of children’s clothing valued at $150 off hangers and left before being stopped by security.
Out of lane, into trouble
A 40-year-old Parma Heights woman was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 23 for drunk driving and traffic violations after police stopped her car for going out of its lanes on Lorain Road. She was arrested for failing field sobriety tests, police said.
Suspended license, drunk-driving arrest
A 24-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Nov. 19 for drunk driving, driving on a suspended license and traffic violations after police stopped the car she was driving on Great Northern Boulevard.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Burglary at home
The homeowners were checking to see what was missing after they came home the afternoon of Nov. 21 and found someone had broken into the home in the previous few days.
Domestic arrest in parking lot
A 42-year-old Lorain man was arrested for domestic violence and menacing at 1:36 p.m. Nov. 22 after police checked a report of a dispute in a car in a Center Ridge Road parking lot.
Stolen car found at attempted burglary
A car reported stolen in Lorain earlier that day was recovered when police checked a report at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 of someone trying to get into a Nicoll Drive home through a rear door. The person fled when he realized the homeowners were home.
Arrested after going over lanes
A 27-year-old Elyria man was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Nov. 23 for drunk driving, driving on a suspended license and related offenses after he drove over several marked lanes on Chestnut Ridge Road and was stopped, police said.
Drunk-driving arrest after crash
A 22-year-old North Royalton man was arrested Nov. 23 for drunk driving, failure to control and related offenses after he crashed his car and tried to flee at 3:42 a.m. Nov. 23 on Bainbridge Road. He was arrested a short distance from the crash, police said. No injuries were reported.
ROCKY RIVER
Bikes stolen
Two unlocked bicycles were stolen from the bike rack at Rocky River High School at 1 p.m. Nov. 20. Two young men, one wearing a white hoodie and the other a black hoodie, were last seen riding the bikes south on Wagar Road.
Disorder in the court
A 61-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 20 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after he came to Rocky River Municipal Court intoxicated, security said. The man was appearing for drug- and alcohol-related offenses. His bond was revoked.
Traffic stop leads to trouble
A 26-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 25 for drunk driving after police stopped him for traffic violations on Hilliard Boulevard. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, they said.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Erratic driving prompts arrest
A 53-year-old Lorain man was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Nov. 21 for drunk driving, driving on a suspended license and traffic offenses after police stopped the car he was driving on Detroit Road for weaving.
TV stolen from conference room
Workers from Montrose Kia on Detroit Road found Nov. 25 that someone had stolen a 55-inch TV from a conference room sometime during the previous few days.
Speeding into problems
A 36-year-old Lorain man was cited Nov. 26 for driving without a license and speeding after police stopped the car he was driving on East River Road at 1:11 p.m.
WESTLAKE
Traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrest
A 29-year-old Lorain man was arrested Nov. 22 for drug and gun offenses after police stopped the car he was driving on Crocker Road at 11:15 a.m. for traffic offenses. A 37-year-old Lorain woman who was a passenger along with her two children, was cited for possession of marijuana and released with the children. The children were in good condition, police said.
Bank robbery suspect found
Police are obtaining warrants for a 37-year-old Bellows Falls, Vermont, man who is a suspect in the 5:40 p.m. Nov. 22 robbery of the Key Bank on Columbia Road. The man gave a teller a note that said he had a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported. Ohio State Highway Patrol officers found a suspect matching his description sleeping in a Milan, Ohio, rest stop a few hours later. The car he was in was listed as stolen in Vermont, with the man also a suspect in a Vermont bank robbery. The man will face his Westlake charge after the highway patrol charges are handled.
Crash leads to drunk-driving arrest
A 44-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested at noon Nov. 23 for drunk driving after police investigated a car crash at Columbia and Detroit roads. The man was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. No injuries were reported in the accident.
Looking for a friend
A 33-year-old Kent man was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 after police checked a report of a man trying to break into a shed in the 26000 block of Westwood Road. A responding officer found the suspect seated on the ground whittling a stick. The man surrendered with no problem. Police said they found possible drugs on him. The man told police he was looking for a friend in the shed.
