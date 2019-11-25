AVON
Speeding leads to arrest
A 70-year-old Lorain man was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Nov. 14 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Jaycox Road for speeding.
2 teen arrested for theft
An 18-year-old Elyria woman and 16-year-old Elyria girl were arrested Nov. 14 for theft after Walmart security said they tried to take $170 in clothing and $10 in shampoo.
Laser level stolen
Menards workers found Nov. 15 that a $399 laser level had been stolen in the previous few days.
Woman arrested after traffic stop
A 46-year-old Cleveland man was cited Nov. 16 for driving on a suspended license and his 29-year-old woman passenger from Cleveland was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped the car they were in on Interstate 90 at 3:36 p.m. for being driven erratically.
Man caught after running from store
A 32-year-old Cleveland man was arrested the afternoon of Nov. 17 after he tried to take a $300 tool pack from Home Depot. A nearby officer saw this and went to stop the man, who ran off and climbed over a chain link fence. Police caught him on the other side of the fence. The man was treated for hand injuries, which he suffered from going over the fence, police said.
Bar fight arrest
A 26-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested Nov. 17 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police investigated a 2:11 a.m. fight at Mulligan’s Pub and Grill on Colorado Avenue, The fight was over when officers arrived. The other man was treated for injuries.
AVON LAKE
Landscaping equipment stolen
A landscaper found Nov. 14 a blower was stolen from his trailer sometime in the previous week while the trailer was parked on Belle Road for a project.
Man arrested for driving
A 34-year-old LaGrange man was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 12 for driving on a suspended license after police stopped the car he was driving on Moore Road for a traffic violation.
Expired plates lead to arrest
A 27-year-old Lorain woman was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 13 for driving on a suspended license after police stopped the car she was driving on Avon Belden Road for having expired license plates.
Keyless ignition device found
A keyless ignition device was found at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 15 on Walker Road. It did not appear to be connected to any nearby car, so police kept it in case anyone claimed it.
Illegal parking not the only problem
A 25-year-old Cleveland man was cited Nov. 15 for driving on a suspended license after police checked his car which was parked illegally on Moorewood Avenue after 2 a.m.
BAY VILLAGE
Boyfriend, not burglar, left by window
An East Oakland Drive homeowner reported a burglary at 8:54 a.m. Nov. 17 when he arrived home and found a second-floor window open when he arrived home. But it wasn’t a burglar who left the window open, officers found out. It was the boyfriend of the homeowner’s daughter who had been visiting and fled in a hurry when the father arrived home. Police talked to the boyfriend on the phone, but he refused to come back to the house.
Failed tests prompt arrest
A 35-year-old Bay Village woman was arrested at 3:07 a.m. Nov. 16 for drunk driving. Police said they stopped her on East Oakland Road for traffic violations. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Jewelry stolen
A Forestview Road woman said Nov. 16 several pieces of jewelry were stolen during the previous few days. She noted contractors had been working on a remodeling project in the home during the same time, prompting police to question the workers.
Cigarettes up in smoke
Columbia Road Speedway workers said a man came into the business at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 17 took several cartons of cigarettes, ran to his car and drove off.
CLEVELAND METROPARKS
Editor’s note: Blotter items from the Cleveland Metroparks are six to eight weeks old because Metroparks officials require West Life reporters to file monthly Freedom of Information Act requests to access the department’s public records of police activity. The information sent by the Metroparks lacks much information, including the time when incidents occurred.
EDGEWATER
Gun arrest
A man was arrested Oct. 4 for improper handling of a firearm.
Drunk-driving arrest
A man was arrested for drunk driving Oct. 5 after police stopped him for going through a stop sign and having expired license plates.
Suspicious person
A woman said a man followed her into the restroom Oct. 11. Officers could not find any man in the restrooms.
HUNTINGTON RESERVATION
Walker treated
A man who fell walking on Huntington Beach Oct. 9 was treated at UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake.
ROCKY RIVER RESERVATION
Drug arrest
Police arrested a man for drug possession Oct. 2 after they received a report of a man acting suspiciously.
Bee sting treated
A woman was taken to Fairview Hospital in Cleveland Oct. 5 to be treated for a bee sting.
Door open
An alarm at the Frostville Museum campus went off and police found that a side door was not secured.
Drug paraphernalia arrest
A man was cited Oct. 7 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drug, alcohol arrest
A man was cited Oct. 8 for possession of drug paraphernalia and alcohol in the park.
Wanted man arrested
A man wanted by Lakewood police was arrested Oct. 8 and turned over to that department.
2 rescued from leaking raft
The park’s water unit rescued two people who were on a raft in the Rocky River near the Emerald Necklace Marina Oct. 11 that they said was sinking. No injuries were reported.
Car into water
Two people were treated Oct. 12 at Fairview Hospital of Cleveland after their car went into the Rocky River.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Man arrested for concealed gun
A 27-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after police investigated a 3:24 p.m. Nov. 11 accident when a car driving east on Interstate 480 slid off the road and partially down an embankment. The man was checked at the scene by paramedics and police. He told police he had a handgun and claimed to have a concealed carry permit, but when police checked, they found he didn’t have a permit. He then claimed open carry, which allows Ohio residents to carry a weapon with or without a concealed handgun license. But the man couldn’t explain why the gun was in a holster hidden in his hoody.
Price tag switch caught
A 46-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 13 for theft after Target security said he put a $27 barcode on a $200 scooter and attempted to buy it at that price.
LAKEWOOD
Lawn mower stolen
An Elbur Avenue woman said someone stole a lawn mower out of her garage Nov. 15.
Hit and skip
A Marlowe Drive woman said a vehicle hit her car the morning of Nov. 16 while it was parked on the street. The accident damaged her car’s bumper. The other vehicle drove off.
Tire slashed
A Clarence Avenue woman said a tire on her car was slashed while parked on the street overnight Nov. 18.
Burglary on Madison
A woman said Nov. 18 that several household items were taken from an apartment in the 13300 block of Madison Avenue sometime in the previous few days.
Credit cards stolen
A Thoreau Drive man said credit cards were stolen out of his car while parked in his driveway overnight Nov. 19.
Tip taker
A man wearing a green hoodie stole $35 in tips from the tip jar at Georgio’s Pizza at about 9:40 p.m. Nov. 19.
NORTH OLMSTED
Passed out a problem
A 30-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Nov. 13 for drunk driving and related offenses after police checked a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a car sitting on the exit ramp of the westbound Clague Road exit of Interstate 480. Police said the car was in drive, but the man’s foot was on the break. The driver was roused and he was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Music and marijuana bad mix
A 22-year-old Cleveland man was cited for loud music and possession of marijuana at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 14 after officers stopped his car for booming music while he was driving on Brookpark Road. Police found marijuana in the car.
Swerving driver arrested on I-480
A 55-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Nov. 15 for drunk driving, having an open container in the car and not staying in lanes. Police said they stopped the car he was driving west on Interstate 480 for swerving in and out of lanes. Police said they found an empty rum bottle and a beer can.
Man scores zero on game theft
A 38-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Nov. 16 for theft after Best Buy security said he took two video games, hid them in a cookie tin and tried to leave. He was stopped at the door and police called.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
2 drivers cited for passing bus
Police cited two people for passing stopped school buses on Chestnut Ridge Road on Nov. 12. A 23-year-old Olmsted Township woman was cited at 10 a.m. and a 57-year-old Brunswick woman was cited at 6 p.m.
Accident leads to arrest
A 37-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested for drunk driving after police checked a 1:09 a.m. Nov. 15 call of a single-car accident on Island Drive. The driver was not injured but officers arrested him after testing him, police said.
Suspended license, marijuana in car
A 32-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Nov. 16 for possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license after police initially stopped the car he was driving on Root Road for having expired plates. Police said the marijuana was in view when an officer went to the car after stopping it, then found the driver’s license was suspended.
Call leads to arrest
A 60-year-old Elyria man was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 16 after police got a call about a possible drunk driver on Stoney Ridge Road. He was arrested after failing sobriety tests, police said.
Identity theft
A North Ridgeville woman said Nov. 19 that someone used her personal information to get a credit card and then used the card to buy items before she found out.
ROCKY RIVER
Gassed up at pumps
A 51-year-old Rocky River man was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 12 for drunk driving after a clerk at Sunmart on Lake Road told an officer who stopped at the business that a customer appeared to be intoxicated. When the officer went back to his cruiser, the intoxicated customer got into a Jeep and drove it forward before the officer stopped him. The driver was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
iPad stolen at store
A woman said Nov. 12 that her iPad was stolen from her cart while shopping at the Tuesday Morning store on Detroit Road that morning.
Computer problem scam
A Rocky River woman said Nov. 13 that she was the victim of a scam when she thought she was having computer problems. When she found she was having problems with her computer, she contacted a computer help number that appeared on her screen at the same time. The man asked for her credit card number for payment, which she gave him. Then, when he said she should empty her bank account to be safe, she bought $5,000 in gift cards with the money and gave him the card numbers to put in a different account. After arriving home, she thought she was being scammed and called police.
Drunk driving, resisting arrest
A 42-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested Nov. 15 for drunk driving, resisting arrest, damaging and lane violations. Police stopped the car he was driving on Wooster Road at 1:50 a.m. for going over lane markers. When the man failed field sobriety tests and was told he was being arrested, police said he began a struggle. During the struggle, he damaged the officer’s watch and body camera, police said.
Broken door signals trouble
A Lakeview Avenue man said jewelry and a TV were stolen from his home, which he discovered when he got home at 12:10 p.m. Nov. 15 and found a panel on a glass door broken out. Later that day, an Orchard Park resident got home at 7:45 p.m., found a door forced open and cash and jewelry stolen. The burglary happened between 5:30 p.m. and when he got home.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Wanted man found
A 38-year-old Elyria man wanted by Norwalk police for driving on a suspended license was arrested after Sheffield officers checked a 6:39 p.m. Nov. 17 report of a suspicious man walking around a closed Schueller Boulevard construction site.
A rotten Apple
A woman said she was scammed Nov. 12 and 13 by a man who called and said he was from Apple support. He claimed someone had gotten access to her account and spent $500 for an online card game on Nov. 12, which she had not. He then called her again on Nov. 13, told her to make several gift card purchases and give him their numbers, so he could use them in an investigation. She spent $5,000 on gift cards, but after talking with people, she realized she had been scammed and called police. After realizing her error, she disputed the purchases, so investigators are unsure how much money, if any, she may have lost.
Helping other departments
A 34-year-old Lorain man wanted by Lorain police was arrested by Sheffield Village officers at 2:46 a.m. Nov. 13 when he was stopped driving 65 mph in a 50 mph zone on Colorado Avenue. Lorain police wanted him for a domestic violence incident that occurred a few hours earlier. He was turned over to Lorain officers.
WESTLAKE
Collision leads to arrest
A 35-year-old Rocky River man was arrested for drunk driving at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 after a three car collision on Clague Road. The man caused the accident by following too close to the other cars and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, police said. The drivers were checked at the scene for minor injuries.
Drugs seen in car
A 34-year-old Amherst man was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 14 for driving under the influence and not keeping an assured clear distance and was treated for injuries at UH St. John Medical Center after a two-car accident on Interstate 90. Drugs were found in the man’s car and he appeared to be under the influence, police said. No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.