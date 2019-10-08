AVON
Lowe’s reports $1,300 tool theft
Workers at Lowe’s said a man took about $1,300 in tools and batteries from the business Oct. 1.
Handgun, ammo stolen
A handgun, ammunition, shoes and a basketball were stolen sometime between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1 from a car parked on Cypress East Lane. It wasn’t known if the car was locked.
Bad check
Workers at Duluth Trading Company on Chester Road found Sept. 27 that someone used a bad check to get about $600 in clothing earlier in the month.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 29-year-old Avon Lake woman was arrested at 19:45 a.m. Sept. 28 for drunk driving in the Kohl’s parking lot on Detroit Road after police got a call about a possible drunk driver.
Domestic-violence arrest
A 38-year-old Avon man was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Sept. 28 for domestic violence after police stopped an argument between two people on Vineyard Parkway.
Phony plates
A 42-year-old Sheffield Lake man was arrested at 7:28 a.m. Sept. 30 for having phony license plates after police initially stopped the car he was driving on Interstate 90 for weaving across lanes.
AVON LAKE
Cited for phone plates
A 35-year-old Avon Lake woman was cited at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 22 on Lear Road for driving on a suspended license, having phony license plates and failing to dim her headlights.
Truck driver cited
A truck driver was cited at 11:12 a.m. Sept. 23 for not having his load secured while driving on Walker Road.
Credit card fraud
An Avon Lake man said Sept. 23 someone got his credit card information in the previous few weeks and bought some items before he found out.
License not reinstated
A 33-year-old Lorain woman was cited at 12:39 a.m. Sept. 25 for failure to reinstate her license after police stopped the car she was driving on Miller Road for not dimming her headlights.
Arrested on drug warrant
A 24-year-old Elyria man was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Sept. 25 on a drug warrant from Westlake police after officers stopped the car he was in on Avon-Belden Road for a traffic violation, officers said.
Weight violation
A 54-year-old Hartville man was cited at 10:11 a.m. Sept. 25 for exceeding by 68,000 pounds the weight limit for trucks for that area of Miller Road. Portable scales were used to determine the violation, police said.
Cited for passing school bus
A 53-year-old Lakewood woman was cited at 7:47 a.m. Sept. 25 for passing a stopped school bus on Walker Road.
14-year cited for driving
A 14-year-old Avon Lake girl was cited at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 25 for driving without a license and a 17-year-old Avon Lake male was cited for letting a minor drive after police got a call about a car driving recklessly on Avon Point Avenue.
License plate stolen
Police are investigating the theft of a temporary license plate from the Avon Lake Bureau of Motor Vehicles office on Avon-Belden Road Sept. 25.
Bicycle found
A Drummond Street woman said a bicycle was left in her yard during the day Sept. 26.
BAY VILLAGE
Drunk-driving arrest
A 21-year-old Westlake man was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 26 for drunk driving after police said they stopped the car he was driving on Wolf Road for an equipment violation. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Speeding leads to arrest
A 47-year-old Bay Village man was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Sept. 27 for drunk driving after police initially stopped the car he was driving on Lake Road for speeding. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Protection order violation
A 30-year-old Lorain man was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Sept. 27 for violating a protection order after police stopped the car he was driving near the intersection of Porter Creek and Lake roads. Police said the person the order was protecting was his passenger. No injuries were reported.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Cleaner picked up
A 44-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested after police checked a 6:38 p.m. Sept. 23 alarm at the Corvette Lounge in the 22000 block of Lorain Road. Responding officers saw a man inside the locked business cleaning. After he came to the door, police found the Fairview Department had three traffic warrants for him.
Assault, weapons arrest
A 27-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for assault, weapons and related charges shortly after 6 p.m. Sept.23. after police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a teenager on Cromwell Avenue. The teen said the mother’s ex-boyfriend had hit her and pointed a gun at them, then rammed his mother’s car as he drove away. After the car was seen going south on West 210th Street, police stopped by the stables at Puritas Road and Valley Parkway in the Rocky River Reservation. The handgun was found hidden in the car’s console. No major injuries were reported.
LAKEWOOD
Handicapped parking warning
Officers warned a worker at Aladdin’s Eatery off Detroit Avenue at 12:04 p.m. Sept. 29 to stop telling people to park in handicapped parking places in back of the business.
Possible break-in checked
Police are investigating a 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 report of a possible break-in at a Lincoln Avenue home. A side door was found open with contracting equipment still inside, police said.
Under-the-influence arrest
A 28-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Sept. 28 for driving under the influence and possession of drugs after police stopped the car she was driving erratically on Detroit Road.
Steaks, food stolen
Workers at Giant Eagle said at 8:43 a.m. Sept. 29 a man took $169 in steaks and other food.
Bad check
Staff at a pay-day loan business said a woman tried to cash a bad check shortly before noon Sept. 30.
Personal products theft
Workers at the CVS on Clifton Boulevard said someone stole an assortment of personal products after 11 p.m. Sept. 30.
NORTH OLMSTED
Teen cited for passing bus
A 17-year-old North Olmsted male was cited at 2:40 p.m. Sept. 25 for passing a school bus on Dover Center Road. Police said the teen told them he didn’t want to be late for work.
Two arrested on drug charge
A 39-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Sept. 26 for driving on a suspended license and possession of drugs and a 23-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested for possession of drugs. Police stopped the car on Brookpark Road after a license plate check showed the suspended license. A search found the drugs, police said.
Makeup theft
An 18-year-old North Ridgeville woman was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 29 for theft after Walmart security said she tried to hide makeup products in her purse and leave.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Drunk-driving arrest
A 28-year-old Ann Arbor, Mich, man was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Sept. 24 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Avon-Belden Road.
No lights leads to arrest
A 27-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested Sept. 25 for possession of drugs, running from police and failure to reinstate his license after police initially stopped him at 10:28 p.m. for not having lights on while driving on Center Ridge Road. He was arrested a few minutes after fleeing his car, police said.
Fight leads to arrest
A 42-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Sept. 26 for assault after police investigated a fight on Root Road.
Fighting leads to arrest
A 28-year-old Grafton man and 36-year-old Elyria man were arrested at 12:24 a.m. Sept. 25 for disorderly conduct after fighting outside Mulligan’s Pub on Olive Road.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 25-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 26 for drunk driving after stopping the car he driving on Sugar Ridge Road for speeding. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Resisting arrest
A 42-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested at 10:16 a.m. Sept. 26 for resisting arrest after he hid from officers in a Davis Drive home before coming out.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 32-year-old Columbia Station man was arrested for drunk driving at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 27 after police stopped the car he was driving on Root Road for speeding, police said. He was arrested after failing sobriety tests.
ROCKY RIVER
Purnell Avenue vandalism
A Purnell Avenue resident said at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 24 his home had eggs smashed on the front door, sidewalk and silly string sprayed on landscaping during the day. He had no idea who had done it
Drunk-driving arrest
A 26-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for drunk driving at 3:50 a.m. Sept. 27 after a patrol officer checked a car stopped on Detroit Road. The driver appeared to be asleep, there was vomit in the car and there was a strong odor of alcohol, police said.. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Landscape rock stolen
A landscape rock was stolen from the front yard of a Golden Gate Avenue home sometime between Sept. 13 and Sept. 27, when the theft was discovered.
Keys taken
A man who police suspect went through lockers at Planet Fitness on Detroit Road fled at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 27 after being spotted hiding in between cars in the parking lot. The man threw away a pair of keys and ran after being seen, police said.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Tips lead to arrest
A 21-year-old Oberlin man was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 27 after police got a tip about a possible drunk driver in an Abbe Road parking lot. Police found and stopped the car as it prepared to leave the lot and arrested the driver shortly after the stop.
Ex-boyfriend arrested for harassment
A 29-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Sept. 28 for phone harassment after police said he called his ex-girlfriend at work at Subway on Detroit Road 23 times in 40 minutes and also texted her saying he was going to come to the store.
WESTLAKE
Drunk-driving arrest
A 27-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 28 for drunk driving after police checked a passed-out driver behind the steering wheel of a car at the westbound exit of Interstate 90. After police roused him, officers said the man gave police his cell phone when asked for his license. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Drug possession arrest
A 41-year-old Berea man was arrested for possession of drugs at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 29 after police checked a suspicious car in the Super 8 Motel lot on Sperry Road. While speaking to the car owner in his room, police said they found methamphetamine, lines of powder and rolled up dollar bills.
Roommate stabbed
A 24-year-old Westlake man was arrested for assault Sept. 30 after police checked a man who was being treated for a stab wound at 1 a.m. in the emergency at St. John Medical Center in Westlake. The man initially told police he fell on a toothbrush in the shower, but investigators found he had been in a fight with his roommate. Police arrested the roommate when he came to the police station. The stabbing victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Warrant leads to arrest
A 50-year-old Westlake man was arrested at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 for possession of drugs after police got a tip that a man staying at the Red Roof Inn was wanted by Westlake on drug-related charges. Police said drugs were found in his room, and also issued a drug possession warrant for a 55-year-old North Olmsted woman who had been ill in the room when officers arrived. She had been sent to a hospital for treatment, but had left, police said.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.