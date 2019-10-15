AVON
Drunk-driving arrest
A 72-year-old Westlake woman was arrested Oct. 5 for driving under the influence after police said the car she was driving hit the Pet People building at 35901 Detroit Road. She was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Store staff said part of a window is boarded up and will be repaired.
Woman arrested for theft at Meijer
A 39-year-old Fairview Park woman was arrested Oct. 5 for theft after Meijer managers said she took several small items.
Break-in at business
Staff at Leisure Time Products & Design on Miller Road discovered Oct. 9 that the business had been broken into overnight. Police said the staff will forward a list of missing items.
Truck hits utility poles, shuts down SR 83
A truck with an oversized load snapped two utility poles then got snagged on power lines on State Route 83 at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Parts of the road were shut down until 3 a.m. Oct. 11 while repairs were completed. No injuries were reported.
AVON LAKE
Woman reports email harassment
A 37-year-old Avon Lake woman said Sept. 25 she had received several emails harassing her in late September and early October.
Not the right license
A 35-year-old Avon Lake man was cited Oct. 2 for not having a commercial truck driver’s license after police stopped the truck he was driving on Walker Road at 8 a.m. for a possible traffic violation.
Car windshield smashed
An Avon Belden Road woman told police Oct. 3 someone smashed her car’s front windshield while it was parked at her home overnight.
Bleser Park restroom vandalized
Damage to a toilet paper dispenser and a trash container in the Bleser Park men’s restroom was discovered the morning of Oct. 4. It’s the third time the park has been vandalized in about six weeks. Vandals spray painted the letters SNA on the park pavilion Aug. 28 and on park bleachers overnight Sept. 5.
Phony license plate
A patrol officer saw an unoccupied car parked on Miller Road just north of the railroad tracks at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 5. A records check showed the license plate was fictitious, police said. Police had the car towed.
Drunk-driving, fleeing arrest
A 38-year-old Hinckley woman was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Oct. 5 for drunk driving and fleeing after police stopped the car she was driving erratically on Lake Road. Bay Village police tried to stop the car on Lake Road after they saw it speeding, but the driver ignored them. Bay Village reported the car to Avon Lake police.
BAY VILLAGE
Sleeping driver revving engine arrested
A 50-year-old Bay Village woman was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 3 after police investigated reports of a driver revving a car engine in the Bay United Methodist Church parking lot. Police said the driver was asleep behind the steering wheel when an officer checked the car. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 53-year-old Parma man was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 4 for drunk driving shortly after police stopped the car he was driving on Bracken Way for an equipment violation. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Suspicious cameramen reported
A homeowner in the 27000 block of Lincoln Road said a man in a pickup truck took pictures of his home at 11 a.m. Oct. 4. He said another man had taken pictures of his home during the afternoon about two weeks before.
Erratic driving is bad
A 48-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 5 for drunk driving after police stopped the car she was driving erratically on Upland Road. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
CLEVELAND METROPARKS
Editor’s note: Blotter items from the Cleveland Metroparks are six to eight weeks old because Metroparks officials require West Life reporters to file monthly Freedom of Information Act requests to access the department’s public records of police activity. The information sent by the Metroparks lacks much information, including the time when incidents occurred.
EDGEWATER PARK
SUV stolen
An SUV was reported stolen Aug. 2 from the Edgewater upper parking area. East Cleveland police recovered it Aug. 4. No more information was released.
Wallet stolen
A man said his wallet was stolen from his car Aug. 3 while parked in the Edgewater parking lot. No more information was released.
Drunk-driving arrest
A man stopped for failure to control his car after an Aug. 10 accident in the parking lot was arrested for drunk driving. No more information was released.
Under the influence
A man suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics Aug. 11 was arrested on drug-related charges, police said. No more information was released.
Car stolen
A woman said her car was stolen from the parking lot Aug. 13. It was recovered later in East Cleveland. No more information was released.
ROCKY RIVER RESERVATION
Hit-skip accident
A car traveling south on Valley Parkway Aug. 2 went left of center and hit two other cars, causing moderate damage before driving off, police said. No injuries were reported. No more information was released..
Truck hit
A man said that while he was driving his truck Aug. 3 it was hit from behind by a car, damaging the bumper and panel. No more information was released..
Alcohol, drug offense
One man was cited Aug. 9 for possession of alcohol in the park while another was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. No more information was released.
Wanted man arrested
A man wanted by North Olmsted police for not appearing in court for traffic offenses was arrested Aug. 10 and turned over to North Olmsted officers. No more information was released..
Woman faints in parkl
A woman was treated at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland Aug. 10 after fainting in the North Mastick Picnic Area. No more information was released.
Suspicious person reported
A woman and her daughter told police a man they didn’t know was staring at them Aug. 10 in their car until he drove on. No more information was released.
Wallet found at nature center
A wallet was found Aug. 12 in the Rocky River Nature Center parking lot.
Woman treated after bicycle crash
A woman was taken to Fairview Hospital in Cleveland for treatment Aug. 13 after she crashed her bicycle near the Sycamore Picnic Area. No more information was released.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Bar meet-up ends badly
A 45-year-old Stoneham, Massachusetts, man was arrested for felonious assault at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 30 and a 60-year-old Brunswick man was treated at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland for injuries after police checked a report of a bloody man at the Ramada Inn on Brookpark Road.The two men met in a bar in the hotel before going to the Massachusetts man’s hotel room. Police said they don’t know why the two men went to the hotel room together, but said the Brunswick man was injured after they got into a fight in the room.
MIssing plates found on stolen car
A resident at the Fairview Village Apartments on Lorain Road reported at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 30 that someone stole the license plates from her car while it was parked in the building’s lot. About 10 a.m. Oct. 2, a patrol officer saw an SUV parked in the Fairview Park library lot with the reported stolen plates. Police discovered that the SUV was stolen in Cleveland on Sept. 14. Police confiscated the plates and had the car towed.
Spitting, assault suspect arrested
A 33-year-old Lorain man was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Oct. 4 after police were called about a man stealing items from cars in the Fairview Tavern parking lot. Police said they found the man, who resisted when police tried to arrest him. He spit on an officer and threatened to hurt or shoot him. In the cruiser he tried to kick out a window.
LAKEWOOD
Bicycle stolen on Elbur
An Elbur Avenue man said a bicycle was stolen from his home sometime between Oct. 2 and 6.
Hit-skip reported
A Lakewood man said a car hit his car at noon Oct. 6 near Summit Avenue and Clifton Boulevard then drove off. No injuries were reported.
Loud party broken up
Police stopped a party at 3:40 a.m. Oct. 7 on Clarence Avenue after getting complaints about noise and possible drug use. No arrests were made.
Hit-skip accident
A driver said an SUV hit his car on Belle Avenue at 1:09 p.m. then drove off. No injuries were reported.
Counterfeit cash
Workers at the Bit Bar + Arcade on Detroit Avenue found a counterfeit $20 bill Oct. 6 when checking cash.
Gun stolen
A Remington handgun was stolen from a Marlowe Avenue home during the day Oct. 8.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Credit card fraud
A 72-year-old North Ridgeville man said Sept. 30 someone used his personal information to make several purchases with his credit card during the previous few days.
Woman won’t talk
A 38-year-old North Olmsted woman came to the UH North Ridgeville Health Center at 10 p.m. Oct. 1 with bruises from an apparent assault, hospital staff said. Police said the woman refused to discuss the incident. They are investigating.
Stay in your lane
A 52-year-old North Ridgeville woman was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Oct. 4 for drunk driving after police stopped the car she was driving on Chestnut Ridge Road for crossing over lanes. She was arrested after failing sobriety tests.
Domestic violence arrest
A 37-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested for domestic violence, assault and resisting arrest at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 5 after police investigated a possible assault on Lee Road. His wife was checked at the scene for injuries.
Drunk-driving arrests
A 42-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Oct. 5 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Chestnut Ridge Road for crossing lanes. He was arrested after failing sobriety tests. A 27-year-old Avon woman was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Oct. 6 for drunk driving after police initially stopped the car she was driving on Avon Belden Road for weaving across lanes. She was arrested after failing sobriety tests.
Motor home stolen
Workers at Automotive Equipment Co., a used car dealership at 34400 Lorain Road, found the morning of Oct. 7 that a motor home had been stolen overnight from in front of the business.
NORTH OLMSTED
Sweet-smelling thief
A 34-year-old Lorain man was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Oct. 2 for theft after TJ Maxx security said he took four cologne containers.
Speeding leads to arrest
A 23-year-old Parma woman was arrested Oct. 5 for driving under the influence after police stopped her for speeding on Lorain Road at 11:17 a.m. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Domestic violence arrest
A 36-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested Oct. 4 for domestic violence after police checked a 9:10 a.m. report of possible domestic violence at a Great Northern Boulevard apartment. A woman at the apartment called police for help, officers said.
Felony drunk-driving arrest
A 39-year-old North Olmsted woman was arrested Oct. 6 for felony drunk driving with three convictions in the last 10 years after police checked 1:55 a.m. reports of an erratic driver on Clague Road. The woman was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. Court records show two driving under the influence convictions in 2012 and one in 2013, all in Texas. Her car was impounded after the arrest.
ROCKY RIVER
Suspected marijuana found
A man found a small bag of suspected marijuana in the Rocky River Park men’s bathroom at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 1.
Smell leads to marijuana citation
A 40-year-old Cleveland man was cited at 9:05 a.m. for possession of marijuana after police followed up on a call about the smell of marijuana coming from a van parked in front of Third Federal Savings & Loan in the Westwood Town Center shopping plaza.
Items taken from unlocked garage
An Eldora Drive resident said Oct. 2 a stroller, trimmer and lawn mower were taken from his garage overnight after a door was left unlocked.
Computer taken
Charges are pending after a manager at The Lash Lounge salon on Detroit Road said Oct. 3 said a worker had not returned a computer borrowed for online training a few days earlier. The employee stopped coming to work and did not respond to communication attempts, the manager said.
Intoxicated man arrested at court
A 61-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested Oct. 3 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after Rocky River Municipal Court workers called police at 2:35 p.m. about the intoxicated man.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Theft from Sam’s Club
Workers at Sam’s Club on Cobblestone Road said a man took several items at 2:05 p.m. Oct. 2.
Erratic driving leads to arrest
A 19-year-old Sheffield Village man was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 6 on Colorado Avenue for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving for crossing lanes and not signaling a turn. He was arrested after failing sobriety tests.
WESTLAKE
Nursing home worker arrested
A 27-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 for driving on a suspended license and on a North Olmsted warrant for not appearing in court for traffic offenses. Officers stopped the car she was driving near Columbia and Detroit roads when a license plate check showed the suspended license. A search of the car showed evidence of drug use. Police also found credit cards with the name of a man who lives at the nursing home where she works, they said. Officers will file arrest warrants for receiving stolen property because of the cards, police said.
Head-on crash
A 41-year-old Westlake woman was arrested Oct. 3 for drunk driving after police stopped the car she was driving for crossing marked lanes on Center Ridge Road and hitting another car head-on at 9 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police arrested her after she failed field sobriety tests.
Mysterious damage explained
A 27-year-old Westlake man was arrested Oct. 7 for drunk driving shortly after police checked reports at 3 a.m. of a heavily damaged SUV driving on Center Ridge Road. Police said they found Mario Rizzardi driving the car with one tireless rim, no front bumper, and one headlight and a rear bumper dislodged. Rizzardi said he wasn’t sure what happened, but he thought he hit a fence. A few hours later, a Northglen Drive woman called police and reported that a vehicle went through her yard, hitting a fence, landscaping and trees, while leaving car parts behind. Rizzardi was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Possible overdose
Paramedics took a 28-year-old Vermilion man to UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake for treatment after police suspected he might be overdosing when they found him passed out at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in a pickup truck on Southbridge Circle. Police said the man told them he uses heroin. A search of the truck found heroin and THC vape cartridges, police said. Charges will be determined later, police said.
