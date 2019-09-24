AVON
Gun arrest
A 24-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Sept. 8 after police said she threatened a man with a handgun following a disagreement at 3:24 p.m. in a Detroit Road parking lot. No injuries were reported.
Criminal mischief at Walmart
A 34-year-old Caro, Michigan, man was arrested Sept. 9 for criminal mischief and having an open container after Walmart security said he discharged a fire extinguisher at 12:25 a.m. for no apparent reason. No injuries were reported.
License plate stolen
A Lorie Road man said Sept. 9 his car’s rear license plate was stolen sometime the previous night while parked at his home.
Household goods, equipment
A Westlake man staying at the Woodspring Suites said Sept. 13 that about $4,000 in household goods and equipment was stolen from his car while he was staying at the Woodsprings Suites.
Domestic argument prompts arrest
A 60-year-old Avon man was arrested for domestic violence after police checked a 9:30 p.m. report on Sept. 14 of an argument between him and his wife. No injuries were reported.
AVON LAKE
Trespassing arrest
A 46-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested Sept. 4 for trespassing on his neighbor’s property at 2:48 p.m. Police said there had been ongoing issues between the two men before the arrest.
Attempt to pass $4,500 bad check ‘
An Avon Lake woman said Sept. 3 someone tried to use her checking account to pass a $4,500 check, but the bank froze the account. Bank officials and police are investigating.
No license, expired plates
A 20-year-old Lorain man was cited at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 4 for driving without a license and having expired plates after police saw the expired plates and stopped the car on Moore Road.
Credit card fraud
An Avon Lake woman said Sept. 5 someone used her personal information without her permission to open a credit card account in New Jersey in July.
Suspended license arrest
A 28-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 7 for driving on a suspended license on Electric Boulevard after a records check showed he was wanted for similar offenses.
Need a license
A 17-year-old Lorain boy was cited for driving without a license at 8:10 p.m. Sept. 9 after officers initially stopped the car he was driving on Walker Road for speeding
Driving under the influence
A 42-year-old Amherst man was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:47 a.m. Sept. 11 after police initially stopped the car he was driving on Lake Road for going out of its lane.
Possible identity theft
An Avon Lake woman said Sept. 12 she received several fraudulent credit cards she didn’t seek in the mail. She froze the accounts and contacted police.
Erratic driving prompts stop
A 35-year-old Avon Lake woman was cited for driving on a suspended license at 2:47 a.m. Sept. 13 after police stopped the car she was driving on Webber Road for being driven erratically.
No headlights lead to arrest
A 16-year-old Avon Lake girl was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Sept. 15
AVfor drunk driving after police stopped the car she was driving on Forest Hill Drive for not having headlights on.
Domestic dispute stopped
Police broke up an argument over property between a Parkwood Avenue couple at 3:49 p.m. Sept. 15 The dispute ended when the man agreed to leave the home for the night.
BAY VILLAGE
Suspicious person checked
An officer checked an 11:47 p.m. Sept. 8 report of a man hanging around a Cahoon Park walking path. A man told the officer he was there to clear his head because he has personal issues. He was reminded it was past park closing time and was sent home.
Broken flower pots scattered
Several broken flower pots were found scattered around the Osborn Road area at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11. They were taken from an empty house up for sale.
Suspicious truck reported
Officers checked calls about a suspicious black truck with several tinted windows and no front license plate parked in the 31000 block of Jonathan Drive at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 12. The truck left before officers arrived.
Concerns about women photographers
Two women in a white SUV asked at least two Northfield Road residents at 1:10 p.m., Sept. 12 if she could use their home for a photo shoot if they paid the owner $500 for a half-day’s use. One homeowner called police about the SUV but it had left when an officer arrived.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Wanted man arrested
A 62-year-old Cleveland man was turned over to Cleveland police on a sex offense warrant after Fairview Park officers found him slumped over in the RTA shelter at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 4. A records check showed the warrant.
Disorderly conduct
A 47-year-old Berea man was arrested Sept. 4 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer after police checked a report of a man causing a disturbance in the Corvette Lounge on Lorain Road at 1:20 a.m. Police said they found him intoxicated outside the business. After they helped the man into the cruiser, he began banging his head on the plastic barrier, then resisted leaving the cruiser and going in a jail cell, police said.
Bicycle stolen
A Rocky River man said Sept. 5 someone stole his son’s bicycle from in front of the Fairview Park branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7:30 p.m. The bike was gone when he came out of the library.
Debit card fraud
A Fairview Park woman found $200 in purchases on her debit card when she reviewed her statement Sept. 9. She has her card and does not know how someone accessed the card information.
Unlocked bicycle stolen at school
A Fairview High student said someone stole his unlocked bicycle from outside Fairview High School on Sept. 11. It was gone that afternoon after his classes ended.
Disorderly conduct while intoxicated arrest
A 33-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated at 2:41 a.m. Sept. 14 after police checked reports of a man staggering on the Lorain Road bridge and using the fence to maintain balance. After an unsuccessful attempt to get someone to pick him up, he was arrested and released later to a sober adult.
LAKEWOOD
Credit card fraud
A West 117th Street woman said Sept. 5 someone got her credit card information and bought $497 in assorted goods with it.
Video game stolen
A Richland Avenue man said Sept. 5 someone broke into his home during the day and stole a Nintendo game system.
Gas card forgery
A Wyandotte Avenue woman said Sept. 6 someone got her gas card information and made several purchases before she found out.
Car stolen
A Thoreau Road woman said Sept. 6 someone stole her car overnight while it was parked in her garage.
Northwood Avenue break-in
A Northwood Avenue woman said Sept. 7 computer equipment and several video games were stolen from her home overnight.
Drugs, candy stolen
Staff at the CVS drug store on Clifton Boulevard said a man took several hundred dollars worth of drugs and candy at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 13.
Ice cream, personal care products stolen
Workers at Walgreen’s on Madison Avenue said a thief took assorted personal care products and food at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 13.
Bicycle stolen
A Newman Avenue man found a bicycle was stolen from his home sometime during the afternoon of Sept. 13.
Bicycles taken
Two bicycles were stolen from a home in the 16000 block of Madison Avenue during the day Sept. 14.
Car damaged
A Madison Avenue man said someone caused several hundred dollars damage to his car while it was parked by his home overnight Sept. 15.
Burglary reported
An Olivewood Avenue man said jewelry, household goods and an undisclosed amount of his money were taken in a burglary overnight Sept. 15.
NORTH OLMSTED
Marijuana, headlight stop
A 21-year-old Olmsted Township woman was cited Sept. 5 for possession of marijuana and for an non-working headlight when police stopped the car she was driving on Great Northern Boulevard.
Four teens arrested at Walmart
Three 18-year-old women, two from Parma and one from Cleveland, and an 18-year-old Parma man were arrested Sept. 7 for theft after Walmart security said they took alcoholic beverages and an electronic router at 8 p.m. After leaving the store, two returned a few minutes later and tried to return the router for cash. They were arrested along with the other two in a car, police said.
Yelling prompts arrest
A 33-year-old Cleveland man was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 12 for obstructing after police checked a report of a man yelling at people and disrupting the area near the corner of Lorain and Stearns roads.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Domestic violence investigated
A North Ridgeville woman told police Sept. 5 that her husband assaulted her. Police are investigating the complaint.
Package holding pot investigated
Police are investigating a package delivered Sept. 6 to Estes Express Lines on Center Ridge Road that apparently contained marijuana.
Drug, traffic offenses
A 22-year-old North Ridgeville woman was arrested Sept. 7 for possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license on Mills Road.
Drunk-driving, speeding arrest
An 18-year-old North Olmsted woman was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Sept. 7 for drunk driving and speeding after police stopped the car she was driving on Lorain Road for speeding.
Phone stolen
A Chestnut Ridge Road man said Sept. 7 a cell phone was stolen from his home during the previous few days.
Drunk-driving, theft arrest
A 32-year-old Parma man was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Sept. 8 for drunk driving, receiving stolen property and speeding after police stopped a car going more than 55 mph on Center Ridge Road. A records check showed the car had been reported stolen a few hours earlier in Medina.
Wallet stolen
A Jaycox Road man said Sept. 16 someone stole his wallet from his home.
Domestic violence arrest
A 40-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested for domestic violence Sept. 14 after his wife said he assaulted her at their home at 6:35 p.m.
License plate stolen
A Woodbine Avenue woman said Sept. 16 her license plate was stolen off her car sometime during the day.
ROCKY RIVER
Drunk-driving arrest
A 53-year-old Rocky River man was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 6 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving erratically on Detroit Road. An auxiliary officer saw the car while he was directing traffic on Detroit after the Pirates football game.
Drunk driver treated after hitting median
A 20-year-old Lorain woman was treated for injuries and arrested for drunk driving after police said the car she was driving hit the median wall while going east on Interstate 90 at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 2.
Assault investigated
A 57-year-old River Oaks Drive woman was treated after a friend found her at home with facial injuries at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 4. Officers are investigating.
Bicycle stolen
A bicycle was stolen from outside a Hilliard Boulevard home between 5 and 8 p.m. Sept. 10.
Purse stolen, recovered
A Starbucks customer said a man grabbed her purse at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 12 and ran off on Detroit Road. Police recovered the purse and its contents on Allen Court but were unable to find a suspect.
Clothing taken
A woman who said she was a “social media influencer” borrowed $352 in clothing from Color Theory on Old Detroit Road for a photo shoot. The woman signed an agreement to return the clothes by Sept. 9 but when she did not respond to inquiries, store staff told police who got the woman to agree to return the clothes Sept. 12 so she didn’t face a theft charge.
Two thefts at Fitworks
Two Fitworks customers reported two thefts Sept. 14 from their locker and a total of $170 stolen. The first incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. when a customer reported $120 was taken from an unlocked locker. At 6:10 p.m. another customer reported $50 was taken after the padlock was cut off his locker.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Drunk-driving arrest
A 61-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Sept. 12 for drunk driving after police initially stopped the car he was driving for going in a closed construction lane.
Couldn’t wait in line
A 69-year-old North Jackson, Ohio man and his 42-year-old son from Sheffield Lake were arrested at 6:09 p.m. Sept. 15 for disorderly conduct while on Lake Breeze Road. The two became impatient and argumentative while cars waited in line for a stopped train blocking the tracks, police said. They got out of their car to continue the dispute The two continued the argument with officers about how they were being treated, and refused to get back in the car after being told to do so they were arrested.
Business break-in
Several cars were broken into and others damaged overnight Sept. 16 at Iron City Towing when someone broke into them after breaking through the business’ fence. A purse and small items were taken and taillights, consoles and fuses were damaged on several cars.
WESTLAKE
Daughter takes $9,000 from mom
A 51-year-old Euclid woman was arrested Sept. 6 for taking more than $9,000 from her 84-year-old mother’s checking account by writing 51 checks in 2017. The Euclid woman had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail on unrelated charges. When she was released Sept. 6. Westlake officers arrested her on the theft charges.
Son arrested after shoving father
A 56-year-old Westlake man was arrested Sept. 12 for domestic violence and assault. Police said that after drinking, the son shoved his 78-year-old father, who injured his ankle as he hit the ground. The father was treated at UH St. John Medical Center.
Drunk-driving arrest
A 23-year-old North Olmsted woman was arrested Sept. 13 for drunk driving after a patrol officer said he heard a dragging noise coming from the Clague and Center Ridge roads area. He found a car with a traffic cone stuck underneath it. The officer said the driver was unaware the cone was under the car. She was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Store clerk punched, arrest warrant issued
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old Westlake man for assault after checking a 4 p.m. Sept. 13 report when a Dick’s Sporting Goods Clerk said he was punched in the face by a man who then left the store. While looking for the man, police said the man called them to admit to the punch, saying he was hearing voices to hurt people, but declined to say where he was or come in. However, police found him at 4 p.m. in a nearby store. He was taken to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland and admitted for a mental health evaluation. Police said they likely would arrest him after he was released.
Drug arrest at Red Roof Inn
A 43-year-old Grafton man was arrested Sept. 16 for assorted drug violations after a patrol officer saw him exhibiting odd behavior at the Red Roof Inn at 8:45 a.m. Police said they found he had needles and other drug paraphernalia. A records check showed he was wanted by North Olmsted and North Ridgeville police for similar offenses.
Fire damages home
Firefighters continue to investigate a fire that caused $85,000 damage to a Smith Avenue home Sept. 16. Firefighters, who responded at 6:46 p.m., Westlake Fire Chief Jim Hughes said there was nothing suspicious about the fire, which was reported at 6:46 p.m. The woman living there escaped unharmed after a neighbor her about the fire. Damage to the one-and-half story home was confined to the upstairs and attic area, Hughes said. Firefighters from Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmsted and Rocky River assisted Westlake. The home can be repaired and lived in again, Hughes said.
Apple Pencil pilferer sought
Westlake police are seeking information about a man who took 24 Apple Pencils from the Apple Store in two separate incidents over a two-day period. On Sept. 13, a white male wearing a black T-shirt and long pants entered the business at 6:30 p.m. and left with 13 of the pencils. Workers said the man returned about the same time Sept. 15 and took 11 pencils before he could be stopped. Police asked anyone with information about the man or incident to call 440-871-3311.
Liquor store robbed
The Fine Wine and Tobacco store on Detroit Road was broken into about 2 a.m. Sept. 18 after someone shattered the front door. Security video showed two people entering and taking a small amount of cash. Westlake officers are checking with Bay Village officers who are investigating a similar break-in that same night.
Flat tire leads to arrest
A 35-year-old Westlake man was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19 for drunk driving shortly after police saw a car driving on Center Ridge Road with a flat tire. The driver had slurred speech and said he didn’t realize he had a flat, police said.
