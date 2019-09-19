The Lake Erie Nature & Science Center is training young forest guardians to protect the environment.
On Sept. 11, 11 students in grades three to five sat in a circle, looking at maps of Huntington Reservation. They spent a few minutes searching for where they were on it before they packed up their belongings and hiked through the reservation.
This is Forest Guardians’ first year. The group was formed to raise awareness about the environment the children will inherit and how to protect it when they are grown.
“Kids are very interested in the issues and problems that are happening and I think it’s easy to be overwhelmed with issues like climate change and habitat loss,” said Angela Yeager, creator of the Forest Guardians program. “Any opportunity that we can give to give kids a feeling of accomplishment, that they are making a difference, is what the next generation needs.”
The world’s 7.6 billion people, who are just 0.01% of all living things on the planet, are responsible for an 83% loss of wildlife and 50% loss of plant life. In May, the United Nations released a 1,500-page report that showed that in most major habitats, native plant and animal life has dropped by 20% due to deforestation.
The young explorers will spend the next four months hiking in Huntington Reservation to map the forest cover. They will learn about the plants and animals that live there and potential threats to the ecosystem.
“I think it’s good for kids to be outside,” said Amy Dring, whose children, Iris and Briar, are in the program. “It’s good for them to go out and take part in nature and know what’s going on. Hopefully, my children will be part of helping the earth become a better place in the future.”
The students will also conduct water-quality experiments in the creeks, collect insects, crayfish and other small aquatic critters and test the conditions of the wetlands. Later in the program, they will split into groups to develop a plan to solve an issue they found on their hikes and present their case to the Cleveland Metroparks.
“The most successful conservation movements have all been local,” Yeager said. “These are the future voters who are going to decide whether or not to put the library here and other issues like that. It starts here in the community.”
To apply to join the group, go to www.lensc.org or call 440-871-2900. There were only three spots left late last week.
“My goal is always to connect children and people with nature so that they feel that connection with it so they will act to protect it,” Yeager said. “These are the next generation of environmental stewards and the first step towards stewardship is feeling connected to nature.”
Contact this reporter at 440-871-5797 or akamczyc@westlifenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.