Portions of the North Olmsted Recreation Center will be shut down between May and Labor Day while workers repair the ice rink’s dehumidification system as part of a $2.2 million renovation project.
“There’s a problem with condensation from the current system getting into the insulation and dripping down,” said Assistant Recreation Director Chris Wetmore. “Some people thought the roof might be leaking. We found it wasn’t that, but we still have to have to repair the dehumidification system to keep the rink area running properly.”
Officials found the condensation issues in 2019 when they began looking into getting a design done for work on the existing recreation center roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
The work won’t affect other areas of the rec center, which was built in the mid-1970s, Wetmore said. Those areas will remain open.
City Council is expected to approve legislation for the work this month, said Paul Schumann, chairman of the finance committee.
“We knew we would have to be doing work in different areas of the city on recreation projects when the recreation levy didn’t pass,” Schumann said. “This is one of the more pressings things which needs to be done quicker and we’re fortunate to be in a good position to be able do it.”
North Olmsted voters defeated in May and November 2018, a $43 million levy designed to add recreation facilities in the city, as well as address other recreation needs at the recreation center and other areas.
Councilman-at-large Pat Kelly said taking care of the recreation center and ice rink is important.
“There aren’t a lot of rinks in this area of Cuyahoga County and nearby,” Kelly said. “We get a lot of programs and people coming into the city as a result. So we need to work at keeping it going.”
