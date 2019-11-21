Saint Christopher Parish has begun work on a new playground to celebrate its centennial. Construction crews already are leveling the ground behind the church, 20142 Detroit Road. In the spring, crews will install playground equipment. Work is expected to wrap up in the summer. The new ‘Centennial Park’ will include a recreation field, a meditation garden and an outdoor classroom. The park will also feature a pavilion to commemorate the church’s century of service. In October, the parish launched its Centennial Capital Campaign to help fund projects like the park. The parish hopes to raise $3 million over the next three years. So far, $635,012 has been raised. Requests for comment by the church were not returned.
