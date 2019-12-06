The vacant Buna Vestire Romanian Catholic Church building on Wooster Road will soon house a new congregation, this one providing addiction resources to those in need.
The city’s Planning Commission awarded an occupancy permit to One Church CLE on Nov. 19 for the former church at 3300 Wooster.
The new congregation was formed by Linda Fredrickson, a real estate agent for Howard Hanna in Bay Village since 2016. The church will specialize in providing addiction resources. It will aim to teach three tenants to its congregation to accomplish this: tolerance, communication and leading a purposeful life, Fredrickson said.
The church will also offer AA programs for its addiction resource center and has been working closely with the Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board, she said.
Fredrickson hopes that by providing a spiritual outlet for the community, she can stem the tide of addiction.
“If more isn’t done in prevention and education and faith-based initiatives, we could be in major trouble of people finding relief through food, alcohol, drugs and various other addictions people look for relief in their lives through,” said Fredrickson, who lives in Lakewood.
The new non-denominational organization plans to open in April and use Unitarian Christianity as the foundation for its teachings.
In July, Fredrickson had proposed an addiction resource center in the building, but the city’s Planning Commission rejected this use because it did not meet zoning requirements for the site, which only allows buildings such as schools and churches.
As a result of the commission’s rejection, she reapplied as a church in September and received a provisional occupancy permit for the building and half-acre site in October with the stipulation that she hold mass twice a week and a Sunday brunch. Soon afterward, Fredrickson applied for a full permit, Law Director Andrew Bemer said.
Bemer advised the commission to allow the permits after stating that local government could not infringe on the congregation’s members the right to practice their religion.
“The Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act is a 2000 federal law that prohibits local government from implementing zoning and other land use regulations that infringe on a person or group’s religious exercise,” he said.
Fredrickson, who lived in Rocky River for 30 years, got the idea for the addiction resource center after experiencing the effects that addiction has on the community. Last year, she helped four grieving mothers bury their sons.
This is the third proposal for the Wooster site in less than six months. Developer Mathew Parnell of Capstone Management LTD. had submitted plans to tear down the church and build a $3.3 million, six-unit housing project there. But he withdrew the plans in June, stating the city didn’t move fast enough on a request he submitted to rezone the property.
The building, which was built in 1840, is considered one of the oldest in the city. The building has been vacant since 2017 when the Buna Vestire Romanian Catholic Church congregation moved to Olmsted Township. The site had been up for sale since.
Fredrickson says she’s ready to make a difference.
“It’s been a long journey to get here today,” Fredrickson said. “But if I save one life, then I’ve done my job”
