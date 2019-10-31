Plans for a bigger and better and Bradstreet’s Landing are proceeding more than two years after the city closed the popular fishing pier and lakefront park for safety reasons.
The city hopes to break ground late spring on an expanded park and renovated pier. The pier, which draws anglers and sightseers, closed in September 2017 due to structural issues. The $3.4 million project, is being managed by the Detroit-based architectural, engineering and planning firm SmithGroupJJR.
The 596-foot pier has crumbling concrete, missing supports and fractured steel panels, and poor welding to the pier’s structure. An investigation found that the pier’s pillars closest to the shore had heavy deterioration.
The park is named after British Col. John Bradstreet (1714-1774), who was leading a fleet of 1,500 men, 60 boats, and nine canoes past what is now the shore of Northeast Ohio on the way to Fort Niagara in New York state. A storm forced them to make an emergency landing at the area that is now the park.
Partial removal and pier reconstruction will be funded by a $350,000 state grant and $1.11 million from Cuyahoga County’s community development fund, which is funded by casino money.
The city is working out final approval details with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, but expects to start accepting bids in December, Rocky River Mayor Pamela Bobst said.
Revamping the historic park, which opened in the late 1950s, includes removing half of the pier and reinforcing the other half in metal sheeting. The pier will also be made handicap accessible.
In addition, SmithGroupJJR is working on a beach stabilizing plan and plans to build a pedestrian bridge over Spencer Creek on the eastern side of the park. The parking lot will also be improved.
