School officials last week approved a $29,070 contract with DWA Recreation, a PlayCore company, for new handicap-accessible playground equipment at Goldwood Primary School. Work is expected to start in June and be completed by the start of the upcoming school year.
“This is an adapted piece of equipment and will allow students with a wide range of physical capabilities to play,” said district spokesman Greg Murphy. “Our hope is that this will foster an environment of togetherness for the children.”
Called a “Rock-and-Raft,” the sled-like design allows students easy access via a ramp. Once on, students can rock It back and forth. The 2-foot-high structure will accommodate up to six children.
Kensington Intermediate has a similar playground piece. It was so successful the school board wanted to add one at Goldwood, said Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Anderson.
“Part of why it seems like a good fit for Goldwood is because it did, at Kensington, what we were hoping to do,” board President Ruth Beach said. “It gave kids of all abilities a chance to play on the same piece of equipment at the same time.”
