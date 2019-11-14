Rocky River officials want to increase the city’s urban tree canopy from 32% to 37% in the coming years.
To meet this goal, contractors will use GPS and data collection tools to measure every tree in the city’s public right of way. That data will be catalogued and used for future projects or maintenance in the community, said Service Commissioner Richard Synder.
“We will know exactly what tree we have, what species it is, what size it is and its condition for all of our street trees within the city,” he said by email. “By taking that data and incorporating it into our software, we’ll be able to do work orders and track what work needs to be done where.”
The city estimates more than 7,000 planting sites could be used to improve its urban canopy. However, Snyder said it is hard to say how many trees the city will need to plant. In 2014, Rocky River had tree canopy coverage of 974.2 acres, which means that 49 acres of canopy would need to be added to reach the 37 percent goal.
City Council accepted a $25,000 Cuyahoga County grant on Nov. 12 to pay for the canopy study.
The money comes from the county’s new Healthy Urban Tree Canopy initiative to help fight climate change. The five-year program aims to invest $5 million to increase the county’s tree canopy from 14% to 30% by 2040.
The county has awarded $950,000 to cities that applied. Rocky River joins Fairview Park ($27,825), Bay Village ($50,000) and Lakewood ($50,000), which will implement programs to improve their canopies, according to information provided by the county.
Increasing the city’s tree canopy will help ease the burden on taxpayers as the shade will extend the life of roads and parking lots, said Rocky River Service Director Mary Kay Costello.
Snyder, who has been the city’s service commissioner for over a year, said investing in the canopy forest is worth it.
“Trees are the only infrastructure that gains value with time,” he said. “Our streets, sewers and everything else that we do lose value with time.”
As trees grow, so do property values, he said.
In 2005, the city began a free tree lawn planting program that has brought more than 2,000 trees to neighborhoods. This year the city planted 140 trees, 21 of them after 60 were removed for the City Hall parking lot under construction.
The city has invested about $125,000 since 2015 on tree planting and $40,000 this year, Snyder said.
“It’s our responsibility to the residents to take whatever resources the county can provide and help us better what we’re trying to do,” he said.
