North Olmsted is giving the green light to a $4 million traffic signal upgrade that will complete work the city and state started two years ago.
The work will include 21 traffic signals on Brookpark, Columbia, Clague and Butternut Ridge roads, along with Great Northern and Country Club boulevards. The project will include adding curb ramps, signs and pavement markings near the signals. The intersections’ curb ramps will also be made ADA accessible.
The city’s share of the project will be nearly $780,000, with the Ohio Department of Transportation paying for the rest. The city and state spent $3.7 million to upgrade 29 signals along Lorain Road in a project finished in 2018.
ODOT spokesman Brent Kovacs said agency officials expect to award the contract by the end of November.
North Olmsted Planning and Development Director Kim Lieber said the city wants to award the contract by the end of this year.
“By doing that, we’ll be able to have the contractor get the work underway in 2020 and have it concluded by the middle of 2021,” Lieber said.
City Council’s Streets and Transportation Committee Chairman Duane Limpert is pleased the city is moving ahead with the work.
“Doing Lorain took care of the major roadway that runs through the city and a lot of other areas,” Limpert said. “This will take care of the other roadways and a lot of the side street areas with a lot of traffic going through them.”
The new system is based on vehicle detection and is maintained with a traffic control room and system that is monitored by streets and service department staff.
“It’s been a big project with a lot of time and effort put into it, but it was something we needed to do to upgrade our traffic system,” Limpert said. “It’s designed to be a lot more efficient and will make our traffic flow better. Traveling on roads in the city will be better for people with the new signals and modern equipment.”
