The city is preparing to plug some holes in a leaky section of sewer line.
City Council is considering a $773,700 contract to rehabilitate about 1.5 miles of aging clay sewer line. About 8,000 feet of sewer line on Rose, Canterbury and Columbia roads will be fixed using trenchless technology to reline the old clay sewers. Work is expected to begin In late November and finish in 2020 if council awards the contract to United Survey Inc. of Bedford, which was the low bidder.
The project is part of the citywide sanitary sewer program intended to reduce the amount of stormwater that infiltrates into the sewer system, said Bob Kelly, the city’s engineer. Part of the project’s goal is to prevent operating tensions placed on the water treatment plant the city shares with Bay Village and Rocky River.
Residents in the neighborhood will not be able to use their plumbing during the project is going on but will be notified by the city when work will be conducted on their streets.
Over time, the clay pipes shift, and stormwater leaks into sewer lines during rain storms, which can overwhelm the sewage treatment plant because the inflow increases the amount of water treated. Storm water can also overwhelm the sewer line, causing sewage to back up into basements during heavy rain storms.
United Survey will reline the sewers by running a winch through access holes on opposite ends of the street. The sewer mains will be cleaned and then relined with cured-in-place pipe from end to end, according to the city.
Kelly says that because the company will use trenchless technology to avoid construction on these roads, traffic will not be affected.
As part of the preparation, the city divided sewer lines across the community into 32 sections to determine where the most work needed to be done. Of those sections, 17 needed to be repaired, Kelly said.
The project is part of a widespread rehabilitation program by Cuyahoga County for sewer work. The program allowed the city to competitively bid for work, according to city documents.
“We’ve always had programs since the late ’90s, every couple of years working on our system to tighten it up,” Kelly said. “This process will reduce the risk of residents getting flooded by sanitary surcharging”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
