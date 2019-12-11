On a warm Saturday afternoon in November, Lake Pontchartrain was rough and choppy in the West End section of New Orleans. To add to that, wind conditions were almost non-existent as Bay High School senior Jack Vandenhorst and sophomore Ellen Petrigan sailed around a small course against 14 other sailors.
Part of the Bay Village Sailing Club, which was created last spring, the two took part in the National Allstate Sugar Bowl Great Oaks Invitational Championship at the Southern Yacht Club. After a two-day competition, they placed third out of 28 teams from across the country.
On Saturday at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club in Florida, along with fellow sailors Jonathan Mack and Robbie Mansuetto, they will do it all over again — hoping to win first place this time.
“This meant a lot to us because we just started our team and we’ve been doing really well,” Ellen said. “Especially with the competition being higher, we wanted to show what we can do because this is only our (first) year.”
The team is made up of 11 boys and girls from Bay High School and the city’s middle school. It has accomplished many impressive goals over the course of its 10-week season, which began in August. Out of 136 teams in the nation, Bay Village is third in its league, the Midwest Interscholastic Sailing Association.
The team is overseen by Rusty Deane of The Foundry, a rowing community center in Cleveland’s Flats that opened three years ago. The organization provides the team with boats and a place to practice during the season and off season. Deane also coaches sailing teams for Rocky River, St. Ignatius and St. Edward high schools.
“Without that infrastructure of equipment and coaches, we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Mack said. “So many kids are benefiting from the generosity of The Foundry.”
Teams compete in regattas, massive competitions that can draw upwards of 30 teams where boats are provided. Separated into two fleets, teams compete to get the best time sailing around a course. Teams with the best times advance to the next round until one team comes out on top.
The team was created by Bay residents Molly Mack and Tina Petrigan, parents of Jonathan and Ellen, with the help of The Foundry. They created the team because Tina’s daughter was looking to transfer to a school with a sailing team and Bay didn’t have one, said Mack.
The team is open to students between seventh and 12th grade, No experience is required to join. Team members believe that sailing is a perfect sport for those who want to compete but don’t want to take up a traditional sport like baseball or football.
“It’s just a different kind of sport,”said junior Kaden Ullom, 17. “For instance, in football it’s pretty much physical strength and power. In sailing, a very large portion of it is mental and being smart in the water.”
Mack said it is amazing to watch her kids develop self-reliance and independence.
“They’re on their own in the water,” she said. “The boat could flip over, you can get into a lot of tough situations and you need to know how to handle it.”
Saturday’s regatta is the last competition of the season. The team had to place in the top three of a regional competition held in Culver, Indiana, to be invited to it. It will go up against established sailing teams from schools in Florida, Michigan and California.
Regardless of what happens this weekend, Tina is amazed at the progress the club has made in its first season.
“They’re some of the most passionate sailors I have ever met,” she said. “I’m incredibly proud of the sailors and how far we’ve come since the start of the season.”
