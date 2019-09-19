Driving a purple pedal-powered roadster, Bay High School junior Nathan Rosenhaus sped through a course of more than a dozen orange, blue and yellow cones set up in the school’s gym. He hit four of them.
What made his driving difficult were the Fatal Vision Impairment Goggles, which are designed to replicate drunk driving.
“It was weird having the drunk goggles on,” Nathan said. “I thought I could get through it fine. It was harder than I thought.”
If he had been behind the wheel of a car, Nathan either would be speaking with police or seriously hurt. But this trip was one of the events during the school’s inaugural Safe Decisions Week, a series to help teens make better decisions on the road.
The two main themes of last week’s program were texting while driving and drunk driving.
In the United States texting while driving causes 1.6 million car accidents every year. In 2018, more than 4,000 deaths related to cell phone use in car accidents occurred in the United States. Injuries related to texting while driving reach 390,000 each year, according to carsurance.net.
Incidents of high school students driving drunk occur almost 2.4 million times each month, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since 2015, fatal accidents involving an intoxicated teen driver rose by 3.6% with more than a third of fatal accidents among teens involving alcohol.
“In my mind, it's almost an epidemic,” said State Farm agent Brad Larson, who coordinated the event. “When we take a look at what’s going on in the state of Ohio, last year there was almost 14,000 distracted-driving accidents. This year already, since the end of July, we were at 10,000, so we’re on track to double that.”
Bay High School’s 800 students took part in different events during an assembly and lunch periods all week to highlight the importance of driving safely.
Activities included a trivia game show for seniors, a driving video game to show the importance of putting the phone down while driving and a tour of a semi-truck to show them what drivers see on the road.
State Farm, Bay Village police, University Hospitals and Think Fast Interactive, a company dedicated to talking to students about topics such as bullying, drug abuse and distracted driving, all contributed to the event.
In early summer, Larson a sponsor of athletics at Bay Village, spoke to Athletic Director Matt Spellman about hosting the event. With the help of DistrictWON, a company that helps connect brands with local schools, the two put together the event.
“Our job is to educate students and look out for them,” Spellman said. “So when we have students that are texting or driving distracted, we want to make sure that we let them know of the statistics and being safe and focused on the road.”
Bay Village joins Berea and Aurora, which also host Safe Decisions week at their schools. The special event is set to return to Bay High School for the next two years.
“It was said best on Monday during our assembly,” Spellman said last week. “Is it really that important for you to see that text or tweet as opposed to you getting into an accident?”
Contact this reporter at 440-871-5797 or akamczyc@westlifenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.