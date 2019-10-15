Schools in Fairview Park and Lakewood are among four West Side districts that will receive kits to be used to stop traumatic bleeding by injured children and staff before emergency workers arrive.
Officials from Fairview Hospital in Cleveland and the Community West Foundation will give 62 Stop the Bleed kits to schools in Fairview Park, Lakewood, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township this month. Stop the Bleed is a national campaign intended to empower people to stop traumatic bleeding before professionals arrive.
The kits include a tourniquet, bandages and gauze, and trauma scissors. Fairview Hospital employees have been going into local schools to train nurses and administrators. Hospital officials are still working out how many kits each district will get, but all of them will be distributed this month, said Neil P. Smith, president of Fairview Hospital.
“The groups are teaming up to encourage members of the community to prepare to help in a bleeding emergency,” he said.
The kits will go to the fire departments, which in turn will give them to the school districts. Each set is valued at about $400 and contains four individual kits and a cabinet that will be mounted in easily accessible areas within the schools.
“It’s something we hope we never have to use in the school district, but it’s good to be given these kits in case we do have a need for a tourniquet and the other equipment,” Fairview Park City School District Superintendent Bill Wagner said.
The district will work with the fire department to ensure each school building gets some of the kits and that they are placed in the best location possible, he said. Staff members in each building will be trained to use the kits, Wagner said.
Fairview Park Fire Chief Tony Raffin said the kits will definitely help in emergency situations.
“They’ll make a definite difference in helping someone until paramedics arrive at the scene,” he said.
Lakewood City School District Superintendent Michael Barnes said the district will work with the fire department to have the kits and people ready to use them.
“With what’s going on in the world nowadays, you need to have equipment like this available for use,” Barnes said.
Retired Lakewood Fire Chief Scott Gilman started the effort to get the kits.
“It’s a program which will have great benefits to everybody involved in case we do have to use something like them,” Gilman said.
Lakewood Fire Chief Tim Dunphy said the Lakewood Police Department has had incidents in which tourniquets helped keep people alive.
“It made a difference for people in those situations,” Dunphy said. “Having the kits available in the different cities will make us all stronger.”
