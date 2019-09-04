Construction of Cuyahoga Community College’s $40 million building on its Westshore Campus is nearly complete as crews add finishing touches to the interior.
“It gives us room to grow,” said Westshore Campus President Terri Pope. “It allows us to prepare today’s students for tomorrow's environment.”
While 10 classrooms for its nursing program are already open, the building on Clemens Road will be fully open Monday.
The new building addresses issues with space and distance that forced students to drive 5 miles each way to attend some classes in the Corporate College building on Center Ridge Road in Westlake. Last year, enrollment at the Westshore Campus exceeded 2,000 students in its single building. Enrollment is nearly 3,000 this year.
“The expansion of Westshore Campus will fulfill our commitment to provide access to a comprehensive educational experience in these booming communities,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said in a news release. “The campus will not only increase convenience for our students and faculty, but also better position our students for success in their education and careers.”
Construction was funded by a 0.5-mill bond issue Cuyahoga County voters approved in 2017. The bond issue was expected to generate $227 million for the repair, improvement and construction of facilities including the second Westshore Campus building.
“The campus plan was always to have two buildings,” Pope said. “We built our current building in 2011, thinking our second building would open in 2013. There was a little bit of a delay, but fortunately the voters passed issue 61 in 2017 and that gave us the funds we needed to build the building we’ve been growing into for the last seven years.”
Designed by Moody Nolan of Cleveland, the 89,000-square-foot building has expanded the college’s EMT program and nursing and science courses and allowed the college to add a cyber security course. It has 38 classrooms that include art studios, IT labs and engineering labs.
Construction began in 2018 and included renovations to the campus’s existing building. The expansion is part of the college’s facilities master plan, which also includes new buildings on its Western Campus in Parma and Metro Campus in Cleveland.
“I’ve been waiting for this building since 2013,” Pope said. “It’s a dream come true. It’s the beginning of the future for the Westshore Campus.”
