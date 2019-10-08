Two men arrested after ramming North Olmsted police cruiser in stolen pickup

Two men are facing charges after police said they rammed a stolen pickup truck into a North Olmsted police cruiser pursuing it behind Great Northern Plazas, adjacent to Great Northern Mall, on Sept. 25.
Bernard J. Murrell Jr., 36, of Warrensville Heights, is to appear Oct. 15 in Rocky River Municipal Court on a felonious assault charge. Willie Daniel, 52, of Cleveland, waived his preliminary hearing on a receiving stolen property charge and will go before a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charge.
Marc’s staff called police at 1:08 p.m. about a shoplifter who ran out of the store’s emergency exit when approached by security. North Olmsted officer Ryan Dimatteo drove to the area and saw a white Dodge pickup truck drive behind Marc’s. Dimatteo checked its registration and found that the truck had been reported stolen in Cleveland. Then, the truck driver put it into reverse and slammed into Dimatteo cruiser, Dimatteo said. The two men were arrested.
Neither Dimatteo nor his K-9 partner, Match was injured. Neither were Murrell or Daniel, police said.
“It hit us pretty hard but the push bars on the front of the cruiser did their job and cushioned us,” Dimatteo said. “It happened pretty fast; I was still calling it in and hadn’t even turned on my emergency equipment yet when it hit us.”
Marc’s managers told police that Daniel had attempted to take several items from Marc’s, but dropped them as he ran out the emergency exit.
Murrell told police that Daniel asked him for a ride to Marc’s because Daniel doesn’t have a driver’s license. Murrell said he got the car from a co-worker and picked Daniel up near the intersection of West 97th Street and Lorain Road. He declined further comment.
Police said they don’t know why the two were in North Olmsted. Both have criminal records that include robbery, theft, breaking and entering, burglary and other charges.
An attorney for Murrell did not return a request for comment. Court records had no attorney listed for Daniel.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or call 440-871-5797.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.