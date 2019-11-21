Lydia Gadd, director of Westlake’s Senior and Community Services, knew what to do when she was approached by a family whose father lost his job just before Christmas and couldn’t afford to buy presents for their son.
Gadd helped that family through a city program, a gesture that came full circle years later.
Helping those in need has become a holiday tradition for Westlake. Through the annual Adopt a Family or Adult program, the Senior and Community Services Department gives presents to those who cannot afford them.
“Anyone can fall on hard times for any different kind of reason or situation,” said Mary Bodmann, youth coordinator for the department. “It’s good to be able to help your own.”
In October, the city sent out wish lists to those in need to get gift ideas. The city then paired those participants with donors, who give up to three gifts per person. Once collected, the gifts are delivered Dec. 19-21, Gadd said.
The federal poverty line in the United States is $11,892 for an individual and $23,836 for a family of four, according to data provided by the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless. Cuyahoga County has 227,740 people, or 18% of its population, living in poverty, according to U.S. Census data.
The city identified 80 Westlake families or individuals eligible to receive gifts from donors this year, Gadd said, most of them adults who no longer have anyone to surprise them with gifts.
“It’s a social thing more than anything else,” she said.
Adopt a Family or Adult has helped close to 100 families or individuals every year since it began more than 10 years ago, Bodmann said.
Community support for those in need has gone beyond the program. Despite already matching all 80 families to donors this season, Gadd still gets calls asking from people who want to contribute to the program. Both she and Bodmann tell them about other ways they can be charitable this season, such as donating to food banks.
“The city of Westlake is just awesome,” Bodmann said. “People are always looking for opportunities to give back and serve. They just want to help this community no matter what.”
While three small gifts may not seem like much, the impact of this program is immeasurable, Gadd said. Years after she helped the family dealing with the father’s job loss, her department received a check for $300 from the man, who said he wished it could have been more.
“It’s great to see the full circle,” Gadd said. “It’s extremely rewarding to know that we were able to help someone get through anything.”
Despite meeting its goal for this year, the department knows there are more people in need in Westlake.
“We are always looking for more people to help,” Gadd said. “Even though our official deadline has come and gone this season, that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to figure out something for them.”
