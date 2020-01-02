A proposal to build an educational daycare center on Center Ridge Road is awaiting approval from the Westlake Planning Commission.
City Council rezoned 1.9 acres at 25211 Center Ridge from an office building district to general use to accommodate the project Dec. 19.
Next, The Learning Experience, which sought the rezoning, will submit designs for the facility to the planning commission. Plans include a single-story, 10,000-square-foot building with 37 parking spaces and a playground behind the building, Director of Planning and Economic Development James Bedell said.
The center, will focus on educational development for children between 6 weeks and 6 years old. Its curriculum will include mathematics, science and foreign language. It will also offer yoga and a philanthropy program that shows children the importance of kindness, according to its website.
The Learning Experience began in 1980 in Boca Raton, Florida. It ranked no. 84 on Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500 with more than 200 centers across the country, including three in central Ohio.
Westlake’s zoning code allows a day care facility in both types of districts, but each district has different standards.
“It’s currently zoned office building, which requires 2 acres for a day care center,” Bedell said. “An office building for a daycare center, the minimum (acceptable) lot width is 200 feet. This lot is just under at 180 feet. In general business (districts), only 150 feet is required for the lot and only an acre is required for the space.”
Council also approved a conditional-use permit for the center. The facility must serve community needs and its hours of operation must not be hazardous to normal traffic in the district, according to the city.
The Learning Experience did not respond to requests for comment before presstime.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
