NORTH RIDGEVILLE - The North Ridgeville school board will try again to get voter approval for an operating levy package.
The board is expected to vote tonight to place a 10-year 11.72-mill substitute levy on the March 17 ballot. Voters defeated the same measure Nov. 5. It would fund operating expenses and would not raise taxes.
The board voted during its work session on Dec. 3 to forward the matter for consideration at tonight's regular meeting.
The proposed levy combines four existing operating levies that would raise at least $10.4 million annually. The money accounts for about 40% of the district’s annual operating costs. If the replacement levy fails in March, the district stands to lose $4.6 million a year beginning in 2021 because two of the four levies expire in 2020, said treasurer Mike Verlingo.
The other two levies included in the replacement levy are scheduled to expire in 2022 and 2023, Verlingo said.
"The need is still the same," school board President Kelly McCarthy said. "It's as critical now as it was before. Only this time, voters would have to evaluate the need for the levy every 10 years. This replacement levy would capture tax revenue from growth or new construction for the first time."
Voters in November also defeated a bond issue to pay for construction of a new high school, elementary school and performing arts center.
Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio asked the board to try again to get the bond issue passed. The board will vote on that issue at a later date.
She has recommended the board place on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot a maximum 37-year bond issue that would raise up to $136.5 million, which is what voters defeated last month.
Of the two, the operating levy is the most critical, she said.
"Without those funds, we can't do much,” Ramsey-Caserio said. “We heard the voters the first time, but we can modify the levy for a period of time. As for the bond issue, kids are continuing to come into the district and I have nowhere to put them."
The district could consider bringing in trailers for temporary classrooms as early as next spring, when the board reviews the district's staffing and enrollment plan for the 2020-21 school year. Trailers cost an average of $200,000, with utility connections an extra expense, which Ramsey-Caserio said would not be a good use of taxpayer money.
The district also would lose building money if it went with trailers.
"It's never a good day when you walk away from $23 million from the state," board member Frank Vacha said.
