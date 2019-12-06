Santa is coming to North Coast Christmas

AVON LAKE - You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. Avon Lake is telling you why:
Santa Claus and many other Christmas festivities are coming to Avon Lake's Veterans Memorial Park this weekend for a North Coast Christmas.
A North Coast Christmas will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday with outdoor music and cookies served inside the Lake House just before Mayor Greg Zilka lights up the tree and park at 6 p.m., which is when Santa is expected to arrive.
The annual event, which is a partnership between the city and Heritage Avon Lake, also will feature photos with Santa throughout the weekend. Hours for visiting with Santa are 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets to see Santa cost $20 with proceeds benefiting Heritage Avon Lake. Tickets are sold in 15-minute time blocks and attendees are asked to check in at the Lake House 15 minutes before their scheduled visit.
Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, parking is not permitted at the Folger Home to ensure Santa's safe arrival. Parking is permitted at the Lake House, Old Firehouse or Bleser Park lots.
After 7 p.m. Friday, parking is permitted at both the Folger House and Lake House.
Overflow parking is available at the Old Firehouse and Bleser Park lots. Families will be escorted to the Folger Home for their pictures with Santa.
To register for photos with Santa, go to: https://bit.ly/34RnMnO
