Avon’s Aidan Lacko got his chance to be the hero Saturday night. Even after playing for more than 90 scoreless minutes in bad weather, the senior didn’t miss his opportunity.
Twelve minutes into the Division I boys soccer District final against Avon Lake, Lacko headed a ball past Shoremen goalie Zach Glesius beating their rivals 1-0 to gain a Regional semifinal berth. This is the second-consecutive District championship for the Eagles and coach Chris Dore’, and his fourth with Avon.
“These guys are handling these moments well,” Dore’ said. “It felt like we were doing a lot of the attacking. We had to be very careful about (Avon’s) counter-attack. Just happy to end the game.”
Lacko said it was much sweeter winning the District against a rival, considering the Shoremen won the Southwestern Conference over the unbeaten Eagles. Lacko described the game-winner as “the best feeling of my life.”
Both teams had chances to win in regulation. Before overtime, Avon had four shots (all on goal) and Avon Lake had five (four on goal).
Avon (17-0-2) nearly scored in the 20th minute when freshman Sean Wilson misplayed a ball in front of Glesius. When the keeper moved to defend the attack, the ball rolled in front of the opening where another Eagle attacker slid at the ball. He missed entirely, though, and the ball went out of the back line for a goal kick.
Avon Lake (14-5) also had a near goal in the 25th minute when Drew Del Giudice’s shot bounced off the right post. Both teams had multiple free kicks and corner kicks but the defenses and keeper held.
Del Giudice is one of eight seniors on Avon Lake. An emotional Klepek recognized each after the game, praising the efforts of Del Giudice, Stephen Jones, Derek Stepak, Danny Lambert, Spencer Chippi, Liam Gannon, Ryan Smith and Joshua Laqniczak.
“These kids – I love them,” Klepek said. “Great kids. I wish we would get more. It’s tough. I came here four years ago with these seniors and we wanted more. (They mean) everything (to this program). I say that every year, but this year’s boys were the special ones.”
Though the Shoremen’s season is over, Klepek is not going to dwell on this loss.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do now,” Klepek said. “Now I have to go back to my real life and not being a soccer coach. I’m ready to go for next year right now. I don’t know what I would do without the game of soccer in my life as a coach.”
The shutout was the Eagles’ 15th this season and kept the number of goals conceded this season at four. Avon’s defense will be tested tonight as they play their Regional semifinal match against Saint Ignatius at 7 at Brunswick High School. Saint Ignatius, the top-seed in the Division I Parma District, beat North Royalton 4-1 Saturday night.
