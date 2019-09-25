In a mostly one-sided affair, the Avon Lake Shoremen football team won its home opener against the Westlake Demons 49-0 last Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, Avon Lake (3-1, 2-1 Southwestern Conference) put up 21 points in the second quarter and another 28 in the second half. The Shoremen rushing attack was the focal point of the game, with six Avon Lake rushers totaling 299 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Michael Corbo (57-yard rush) and running backs Gage Duesler (1-yard), Mason Wheeler (35-yard) and Jeremy Santiago (54-yard) contributed scores on the ground.
Corbo also completed nine of 13 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
“We started off slow, but once we got those one or two big plays to really kick it off, we found a different mode,” Corbo said. “It just really went on from there. Gage hits the hole after a few runs and he just takes, what? 70 (yards) in a drive? It really opens up the pass game and at the end of the day, we have everything open to us.”
Avon Lake’s defense was equally as stout. The Shoremen held Westlake (0-4, 0-3 SWC) to 73 yards. The Demons offense was hindered from its first drive on, however.
On the fourth play, starting quarterback Travis Monken took a hard sack from defensive end Nick Marsh and had to be helped off the field. After completing his lone pass in two attempts for 21 yards, senior Jake Collins took over behind center.
“We’ll know more on Monday,” Westlake coach Dan LaRocco said. “It’s a knee for sure. I think it’s his left knee. He’ll go for MRI. I think it’s a meniscus but we’re not sure. Structurally, the ligaments are in place so it’s not season-ending.
“Jake Collins is a young man who competed for the job all summer long right up to the first day of camp,” LaRocco said about Collins coming in on short notice. “He knows our offense. He’s a captain. He’s repped at that position and he’s prepared. He understands the role. I love him to death for him putting it on his shoulders. He’s the consummate leader.”
Collins finished the game seven of 12 passing for 60 yards.
Avon Lake coach Matt Kostelnik is proud of where his young team has come since its season-opening loss to Avon, but preached the same thing after this game that he does after every win: Enjoy it Friday night, but a new week starts Saturday.
“Now we’re looking at, where can we improve,” Kostelnik said. “To me, it’s executing some of those longer routes we just missed off the fingertips. If we can improve those little tiny details and just focus on, OK, we know where we’re at, but how do we ascend to greatness? How do we get another shot at South down the road in the playoffs?
“Every SWC team is going to come out with a good gameplan,” he continued. “Everybody’s well-coached. (Westlake) took the whole first quarter and said, ‘No.’ We ran, what? Three plays? Five plays in the first quarter? That’s what we’re going to face every week.”
The Shoremen’s next test is 7:00 p.m. Friday on the road against North Ridgeville.
Despite the tough loss, LaRocco doesn’t want his team to get to down on itself heading into a Friday home matchup against Berea-Midpark.
“Sometimes in life, you’re going to come up short,” LaRocco said. “Those kids are going to sleep well at night because they played with heart, they played with their mind, they played with passion and that’s all we can ask.”
Contact this reporter at jkopanski@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.