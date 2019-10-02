Coming off a hotly-contested, straight-set loss to Avon on Sept. 19, coach Dan Berkheimer and the Avon Lake volleyball team preached finding and playing with a good pace on the court.
On the road against Westlake on Sept. 24, the Shoregals found that pace, executed an efficient offense and walked away with a straight-set victory of their own (25-22, 25-17, 25-22).
“I thought we had really good pace and we kept the ball off the net,” Berkheimer said. “The only area that I think we need to continue to work on is getting blocks. And I know blocks come and go, but we have a pretty tall front row and I’d like to see us get more blocks out there. But we were definitely efficient with our offense.”
On 35 occasions in the match, the teams traded serve on back-to-back points. In the first set, Westlake’s front line was a force defensively, registering four block kills. This forced Berkheimer and the Shoregals (10-5, 8-4 Southwestern Conference) to shift their approach on the attack.
“We really stress (that) we have to slow that ball down,” Demons coach Meghan Spriggs said. “It’s too hard to play defense with some of these big hitters that can move the ball around really, really well. Our front line has to put some doubt in their mind so they have to think every time they go up, ‘Who’s in front of me, where do I have to hit?’”
In the second set, Avon Lake found its rhythm. The Shoregals scored in bunches, stringing together at least three consecutive points four times, including a four-point run from down 10-9 to up 13-10. These runs helped Avon Lake build up a six-point lead that was enough of a gap to secure the set.
“Along with pace, I think we picked up our efficiency and we were more efficient with it,” senior outside hitter Abby Kirk said. “I think that just helped us through and come together and that’s what (helped us hit our) stride in the second set.”
Kirk was one of the focal points of Avon Lake’s offense, benefiting from many of Brooke Lumpkin’s 45 assists. Kirk registered nine kills, though Maxine Springer led the team with 11 kills. Kai Rybarczyk added 21 digs for the Shoregals.
“It makes me and (Brooke) feel more in control of the ball,” Kirk said of the on-court connection between her and Lumpkin. “It makes me more efficient with it and she’s grown so much. It’s awesome.”
For Westlake (9-6, 7-5 SWC), the Demons’ offense ran mainly through Maddie Gentzel, Kaite Whitesell (eight kills and eight digs) and Morgan Rogers (10 kills and seven digs), all sophomores.
“Maddie and Katie have a great dynamic with Katie running the middle,” Spriggs said. “Katie is very, very smart. She’s athletic, she’s the one that has a year underneath her belt so she knows how to move that ball around really well for us. She’s been our leader the whole year. She’s one of our captains. When we can’t get the ball to her, that’s when we struggle.”
The Demons flipped a switch in the third set and started creating runs of their own. After scoring seven of 10 points in the middle of the set, Westlake jumped ahead to a 15-10 lead, only for Avon Lake to tie it 16-16. The Demons kept the third set close until the Shoregals closed the match out with a four-point run.
“I feel, because we’ve had some tough matches lately, ... I think we’ve learned from that,” Berkheimer said. “We need to keep persevering, we need to keep pushing and no matter what the score of the lead, we can come back. And I really saw that tonight. We were down by four in that last set and I didn’t see anybody panicking.”
Next up for the Shoregals are matches tomorrow at Midview and Tuesday at home against North Olmsted before their final regular-season match Oct. 10 at Olmsted Falls.
Westlake has matches tomorrow at Amherst, Saturday at home against Avon and Tuesday at home against Lakewood, before finishing its season at Midview on Oct. 10. Spriggs is confident that, even in a tough loss, putting up a fight against a team like Avon Lake goes a long way for a young team that has just one senior.
“That’s all that’s important. Them just putting forth the effort,” Spriggs said. “We made some changes in our offense and in our lineup set three and the girls just responded really well. And I think that’s, again, just credit to them finding ways as best they can even when I throw something different at them.”
