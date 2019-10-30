With its depth and next-man-up mentality, Avon has remained undefeated, pulling out a 24-14 victory Friday at Olmsted Falls
The Eagles 9-0 (8-0 Southwestern Conference) clinched at least a share of the SWC championship and could claim it outright by beating Amherst on Friday in their regular-season finale.
“It’s been a long struggle this season,” Avon senior tackle Joe Svec said. “This entire season it’s been injury after injury after injury. But we’re coming together. We’re grinding it out. Our offense is a machine, our defense is a machine and we’re surviving. I’m ecstatic with how we’re doing right now.”
Junior running back Devon Hunter rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns (14 yards, 1, 3) on 29 carries behind a line anchored by Svec. Hunter’s first touchdown in the first quarter tied the game at 7-7 after the Bulldogs scored on their first drive, and his third touchdown put the Eagles up 24-7 with 11:54 left in the game.
“I think our whole team, anybody on the team could fill the (running back) spot,” Hunter said. “But we were prepared for this week, the whole team. I’m just happy to be out here to get the opportunity to do anything. Anything, I’m fine with.”
Senior quarterback Danny Zeh completed 7 of 16 passes for 140 yards and Joey Lance gained 83 yards of offense to help pace what Svec called a “rag-tag” roster.
After Charlie Ciolek capped Falls’ opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, the Eagle defense got tough against the Bulldogs (7-2, 6-2 SWC). Avon forced four turnovers and two punts in the next eight drives.
A shift in momentum came on the Bulldogs’ second possession, an eight-minute, 19-play drive, that ended with no points when Jake Politowski’s 35-yard field goal try — his first of the season — sailed wide left. Nine plays later, Hunter bulled his way into a 1-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead.
After Stephen Ellis’ 73-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 24-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Eagles forced a punt and a turnover on downs in the Bulldogs’ final two drives.
Olmsted Falls rushed for 297 yards, led by Ellis (13 carries, 147 yards) and Wall (14-94), but the banged-up Eagles held strong when needed.
“When you’ve got guys like Devon Hunter and Joey Lance, and the offensive line that we have and the defensive line that we have, and our coaching staff, it gives you a chance (to win),” Eagles coach Mike Elder said. “You have to be physical to stand in there and play that game (against Falls). This isn’t a soft football game. If you want to win in the SWC, you’d better be tough, and thankfully we have enough tough kids to stop that offense.”
Both teams are locks for the Division II, Region 6 playoffs, but the Bulldogs could change the seeding this week. They travel to Avon Lake (8-1, 7-1 SWC), currently ranked ahead of them in the region. A loss could mean the difference between a first-round home game or a road trip.
“I thought that we did a pretty good job with execution, but I’d have to go back and really look at it,” Bulldogs coach Tom DeLuca said. “We just need to establish drives and stay in them. The turnovers were a big deal. And we need to play physical football.”
For questions about this story, call 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.