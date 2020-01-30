The Bay High School wrestling team picked up two statement wins over Great Lakes Conference competition at home on Thursday, defeating both Normandy (57-15) and Rocky River (63-18).
In those victories, three Rockets scored pins in both matches. Quinn Sanfilippo (120-lbs) scored second-period pins against both the Invaders and the Pirates, Sage Long (220-lbs) had two first-period pins and heavyweight Klevin Mici also scored two falls in the first.
His first pin against Normandy came in just eight seconds, tying the school record. Mici said if it wasn’t for some tentativeness out of the gate, he could have done it quicker.
“That’s awesome. Having your name on the school wall for the rest of your life, that’s pretty cool to look back as you get older,” Mici said. “For a split second, I didn’t tie up with him immediately and I feel like I could have even beat the school record if I didn’t waste that second.”
Stephen Tepper (106-lbs) and Nick Larosa (152-lbs) also picked up pins against the Invaders. Going into the 170-lbs contest, Normandy was within striking distance, trailing just 27-15 in the team score. But the Invaders forfeited at 170-lbs, 182-lbs and 195-lbs, putting the match out of reach before Long’s and Mici’s pins.
Normandy got off to a quick start in its second match of the night against Rocky River, jumping ahead 24-12 thanks, in part, to pins from Joshua Lampa (106-lbs) and Zac Morgan (138-lbs) and forfeit victories at 132-lbs and 145-lbs.
That was all the Invaders scored, however, as the Pirates scored 39-consecutive team points (18 of those coming via forfeit at 160-lbs, 170-lbs and 195-lbs). Rocky River scored three-straight pins to close out the match (John Sadiku - 220-lbs, Ergi Suldice - Heavyweight and Matt Williams - 106-lbs).
“One of the big things we’ve been focusing on is the fundamentals,” Rocky River coach Matt Sycz said. “Breaking down the easy bits of wrestling. It think our team is starting to put it together. On paper, our team is really young (with) a lot of sophomores and freshmen in our lineup. They put (the fundamentals) right on the mat and we ended up getting a big win.”
Rocky River couldn’t find the same success against Bay, winning just three matches (two via forfeit - 160-lbs and 113-lbs) and losing 63-18. The Pirates’ lone victory in which they had Rockets competition was a second-period pin by Omar Abazied (138-lbs).
The deficit was compounded by forfeits at 132-lbs, 145-lbs, 152-lbs and 182-lbs. Along with Mici, Long and Sanfilippo, Jack Hildebrand (170-lbs) and and Griffen Novotny (195-lbs) scored pins for the Rockets.
“(Our guys) won the matches they should’ve won, we looked in shape (and) we kept pushing the pace,” Bay coach Ryan Cover said. “Klevin’s been on a role, we’re expecting some big things from him and Quinn’s looking great. He’s wrestling well, he’s exciting to watch.”
With the GLC championship meet less than a month away, Bay looks to keep riding this momentum on the road on Thursday against conference-powerhouse Buckeye, while Rocky River makes the quick trip over to Fairview to take on the Warriors.
