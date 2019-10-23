In a rematch of one of last year’s District semifinal volleyball games, the No. 1 seed Saint Joseph Academy Jaguars and the No. 4 Olmsted Falls Bulldogs squared off at Midview High School Tuesday night.
Also similar to last year, the top-seeded Jaguars moved on Saturday’s District final with a straight-set victory over the Bulldogs, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12.
With both teams are as well-rounded as they come, the emphasis for both this season has been their defenses. After a tightly contested first set, the Jaguars (18-6) found the holes in the Olmsted Falls defense.
“They were giving us a good fight. They’re a great team over there,” Saint Joseph coach Kate Latkovic said. “We’re just a little bit relentless and wouldn’t let balls drop and kept on pushing and pushing.”
Leading the Jaguar offense was Molly Harrison (11 kills, 12 digs and two aces), Kirsten Barrett (five kills, 28 assists) and Jennifer Follmer (11 kills). Izzy Micheli also added an ace and 11 digs.
In their own defense, the Jaguars tightened up in the last two sets and gave the Bulldogs little room to operate, despite their efficient offense.
“I think we felt a little bit more comfortable and kind of knew what we were doing,” Latkovic said. “Then we were one step ahead in knowing what they were going to give us.”
Olmsted Falls head coach Brigid Radigan knew that it was going to be a battle against the Jaguars and said she was proud of the fight her girls showed throughout the match. Stat leaders for the Bulldogs included Halle Slater, Riley Victor and Kylee Urban (six kills each), Lindsey LaPinta (17 digs), Emma O’Brien (12 digs, 24 assists) and Lauren Galaska (11 digs).
“Saint Joe’s made a lot of errors in the first set and this was going a game of who makes the least amount of errors,” Radigan said. “(That) actually helped keep us in the game but our passing worked pretty well during the first set and then it kind of broke down as the match wore on. I think we lost a little bit of confidence.”
The Bulldogs finish their season at 21-3 which ends the high school careers of four seniors; Laney Ventimiglia, Halle Slater, Lauren Kreitzer and Audrey Kirby. Radigan isn’t worried about the underclassmen filling those roles next season though.
“This is one of the best group of seniors I have ever coached,” Radigan said. “It’s especially exciting because most all of our starters and role players are coming back next year. We have almost everyone back next year. Obviously it was disappointing not winning the conference but the future of our program is incredibly bright.”
Next up for the Jaguars, it’s another rematch from last year’s playoffs as they take on Magnificat at 4 p.m. Saturday at Midview High School. The Blue Streaks beat Avon in four sets to reach the District final.
